Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 possible directions for Kevin Owens after quitting Raw

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16.27K   //    28 Aug 2018, 12:56 IST

<p>
Kevin Owens ended saying 'I Quit' this week on Raw

For those who are not aware, Kevin Owens answered Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Title Open Challenge this week on Raw. After putting on a great show for 20 minutes, Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens with The Stomp to retain. However, Kevin Owens didn't take the loss lightly and sat on a chair and left the arena after saying 'I Quit'.

While many speculate Kevin Owens left WWE, his future is still uncertain. We might not know what future holds for Kevin Owens. Let us talk about 5 possible directions for Kevin Owens for this week's Raw:

#5 Go back to the Indies

Enter captio
Will we see the return of Kevin Steen?

Before Kevin Owens arrived in WWE, he used to work in ROH as Kevin Steen. He was an active part of ROH and competed there for six long years before joining WWE.

Before being Owens, he was known as Fight Steen Fight and proved there why he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He was a former ROH World Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion.

While his future in WWE might be uncertain, his future in ROH or other independent wrestling promotions is far bright. The fans won't mind the return of Kevin Steen and many new feuds are awaiting him there.

Will we see Kevin Owens at All In? Only time will tell us.

#4 Return to Raw next week and challenge Seth Rollins

W
Will we see Kevin Owens return to Raw next week?

While it is really uncertain, it might very well be the case.

Kevin Owens might return to Raw next week to challenge Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship again. After humiliated by the loss suffered this week, Kevin Owens might issue another challenge to Rollins and win the title from him.

I would really love to see Owens back. It would also be great to see him hold the Intercontinental Title. His run with Intercontinental Title would be great.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell Undisputed Era Roman Reigns Kevin Owens Leisure Reading
Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Shikhar is a 18-year old BCA student who loves wrestling and considers writing for it his passion. He has knowledge for the sport.
5 Shocking Ways Kevin Owens Could Return To WWE And Save...
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers in WWE who sell moves to its absolute best
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That WWE Could Book in August
RELATED STORY
6 bold predictions for SummerSlam and NXT Takeover:...
RELATED STORY
Spoilers: Predicting the card for NXT TakeOver: War Games II
RELATED STORY
Top 20 photos from WWE television this week - June 29, 2018
RELATED STORY
Ranking all of WWE's current champions (post-SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
5 essential changes needed for WWE Raw and SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 4 SummerSlam weekends in Brooklyn from worst...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 photos from WWE television this week - June 15, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us