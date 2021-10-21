5 possible directions for Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens appears to be languishing right now in WWE.

After toiling in the mid-card of Friday Night SmackDown for several months, the former Intercontinental Champion switched brands during the 2021 WWE Draft as he was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

KO began 2021 by feuding with Roman Reigns over the WWE Universal Championship on Friday nights. But since that feud concluded, he has largely been involved in less meaningful angles on WWE television.

There is also speculation surrounding Owens' WWE future. It has been reported that the former United States Champion's contract with the company is set to expire in January 2022. With rumors suggesting that the former Kevin Steen could become "All Elite" in the future, many are wondering what is next for Kevin Owens.

Now that Owens is back on RAW, there could be a significant change in character or direction to "freshen up" KO. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five possible directions for Kevin Owens on WWE Monday Night RAW:

#5 Join the WWE RAW commentary team

Kevin Owens is a multi-facited WWE Superstar. In addition to competing inside of a WWE ring, the former Intercontinental Champion has also hosted his own talk-show, The KO Show, for several years on both RAW and SmackDown.

Kevin Owens has also performed as a color commentator on Friday Night Smackdown in recent months. When regular commentator Pat McAfee was absent due to COVID-19, Owens filled in for him alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves on FOX.

With rumors suggesting that the former Universal Champion could depart WWE next year, perhaps WWE could decide to switch KO to a commentary position on Monday Nights.

The current RAW announce team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves has been widely praised since forming earlier this year. But Kevin Owens could bring something to the announce team that was lost when Samoa Joe departed the booth earlier this year.

Corey Graves and Byron Saxton are both former in-ring competitors. However, Owens brings with him a wealth of experience, including being a former Universal Champion.

