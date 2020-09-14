5 possible endings for WWE's The Fiend/Alexa Bliss storyline

WWE continues to hint at some kind of future storyline between The Fiend and Alexa Bliss and while fans are excited about the idea, no one really knows what it will entail. In fact, between The Fiend attacking Bliss, using her as bait for Braun Strowman and then her personality changing, it's all a very mixed bag.

That's before you even take into consideration that Bliss almost kissed The Fiend a week after she was attacked, which hasn't really been followed up on. Since then, however, Bliss seems to show a more heelish personal and is even using The Fiend's finisher during matches.

With that being said and something obviously going on between the two characters, here are five possible endings for WWE's The Fiend/Alexa Bliss storyline. As always, let us know your thoughts and how you think it will all end in the comments below.

#5. The Fiend vs. Alexa Bliss in a Firefly Funhouse match

Alexa Bliss versus The Fiend in a Firefly funhouse match would be very interesting.

Alexa Bliss versus The Fiend in a Firefly Funhouse match might sound like the worst ending possible for this storyline, but that all depends on how it is portrayed. In all honesty, if WWE used The Firefly Funhouse match to do a deep dive into Bliss' history in the company, it could really revive her character.

In fact, if WWE were willing to go a bit a further and discuss the challenges that Bliss faced in her personal life, it could be the perfect way to get fans to connect with her. It would also be a great way for Bliss' character to have another layer added to it and make her the biggest babyface on the women's division.

In the end, a Firefly Funhouse match is a chance to show fans something different and that's exactly what WWE could do here. The best part is they would be doing so with two of the most interesting characters on Friday Night SmackDown, which is almost sure to increase viewership.