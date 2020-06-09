WWE Backlash: 5 possible endings for the Universal Title match

The WWE Backlash pay per view is only a handful of days away and while it will feature a variety of must-see matches, it will also serve as a do-or-die moment for Braun Strowman's Universal Title run. That might sound a little too alarmist to some, but his feud with The Fiend wasn't well received and he is in need of a rebound against The Miz and John Morrison.

Fortunately for Strowman, he is still fresh off of his win against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and could easily get back on track with a win at the upcoming event. The problem though is whether WWE sees Strowman as that long term champion that can carry the brand in the long term, or if they are just using him as a placeholder.

With that being said, and Braun Strowman set to defend The Universal Title in a two on one handicap match at Backlash, here are five ways the contest can end. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us you think this match come to an end.

#5. Braun Strowman winning

Will Braun Strowman get the last laugh at Backlash?

Braun Strowman is only a few months into his run as Universal Champion and already has a tough task ahead of him at Backlash. Not only will he be defending his Universal Title in a two on one handicap match, but will be doing so against one of the craftiest heel duos on the entire roster.

With that being said, this could go one of two ways. Either Strowman will absolutely demolish the pair in a five minute match and nail them with his signature slam, or will be taken to his limit and barely etch out a win. Both scenarios paint different directions for the future of The Universal Title and will be interesting to watch play out.

In the end, WWE seems to have a lot of faith in Strowman and will most likely go the demolition route with this match at Backlash. Now, that doesn't mean The Miz and Morrison won't get in any offense during the match, but expect it to be quickly snuffed out by The Monster Among Men.

