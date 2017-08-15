WWE SummerSlam 2017: 5 possible endings to the SD Tag Team Championship Match between The New Day and The Usos

Some good, bad and ridiculous possibilities for the big SummerSlam match.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 12:19 IST

We determine five finishes for this huge match

Bear in mind that the SmackDown Tag Team Championships were not defended at Wrestlemania. It is the first big pay-per-view event since then, and the landscape of SmackDown Live is no longer the same as before. The New Day are the tag team champions, and they have been challenged by the evil, villainous Usos.

Considering that these two teams had the match of the night at Battleground and possibly even at Money in the Bank, there's absolutely no question that they will tear the house down, leaving fans asking for more and more. The question remains though, how will this match end?

We have thought of 5 finishes for this match. Each of them is a distinct possibility and we are certain one of them is bound to happen. Let's explore the potential finishes in the following slides.

#5 Breezango helps The New Day win the match

Will their mystery lead them to The Usos?

The investigation is still ongoing for Breezango. Somebody abducted Fandango, and it certainly wasn't aliens, as Fandango would have us believe, from the entertaining vignettes. Who was it then?

Let's take you on a journey back in time. Stone Cold Steve Austin was run over by persons unknown during The Attitude Era. It turned out to be Rikishi who had run him over. He did it for The Rock, as he famously said. Now, his sons are in WWE and they call themselves The Usos, who are incidentally part of this match.

While this is the most far fetched possibility, we can imagine Breezango discovering that it was The Usos who had been attacking them and in doing so, cost them their big match. This could lead to a program between Breezango and The Usos over the coming months on SmackDown Live.

In this scenario, New Day wins and retains the coveted tag team championship.