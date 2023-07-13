The upcoming edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature a Women's Championship bout between Bianca Belair and the current champion Asuka.

To some fans, this match serves as nothing more than a cog in the wheel of the Women's Championship angle heading into SummerSlam 2023. On the contrary, others view the bout as an excellent opportunity for WWE to shake things up with a shocking conclusion.

In this list, we will examine five potential finishes to Bianca Belair vs. Asuka on the July 14, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

#5 Charlotte Flair interferes, causing a DQ finish

This may seem like the most probable scenario, given the current circumstances. Unless Charlotte Flair has forgotten about Belair's involvement in her recent title match with Asuka, she will likely seek revenge against the former champion on Friday's show.

The EST attacked Flair and The Empress of Tomorrow during their title bout. While Belair was accidentally provoked before she intervened, she easily took out two of the biggest female superstars in the company to prove her dominance.

Belair was promised a rematch against Asuka after losing her title in controversial fashion at WWE Night of Champions 2023. However, The Queen seemingly jumped the line to challenge for the gold first. After losing her opportunity to capture the gold, will Flair seek payback in the same form as The EST? Only time will tell.

#4 Asuka gets herself intentionally disqualified

There's always a chance that WWE takes the familiar approach of having Asuka and Belair wrestle for 10-plus minutes only for the match to conclude in a disqualification.

The Empress of Tomorrow is currently playing the role of the villain. Hence, it would make sense for her to get herself intentionally disqualified if Belair dominates her during the contest.

As most fans would know, a title typically doesn't change hands via DQ. Therefore, this would mean that Belair would not be crowned WWE Women's Champion despite winning the match.

#3 Bianca Belair teases a heel turn while shockingly defeating Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship

Honestly, this scenario is much less likely to happen than the previous ones. Still, it deserves some consideration, given the nature of the storyline.

It's been stated that the best villains usually have a legitimate gripe yet go about handling their issues the wrong way. Asuka had to cheat to defeat Bianca Belair at Night of Champions for the RAW Women's Championship.

The EST was then told she'd get a rematch by Adam Pearce. This plan went up in smoke when a returning Charlotte Flair staked her claim to a title bout with Asuka. As a result, The EST was causally robbed of her title opportunity without a legitimate reason. The snub could cause Belair to change her attitude and reign as a heel champion.

#2 IYO SKY shocks the world and cashes in her Money in the Bank contract

All signs point towards a triple-threat match between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2023. But that's precisely why the decision may be made for IYO SKY to cash in so quickly. It's not something fans would expect at this juncture.

Let's not forget that SKY was in the mix of the altercation between Belair, Flair, and Asuka last week, and she can technically strike with that briefcase at any time. Moreover, the Japanese star almost cashed in her contract that night. If it happens this week, fans can expect a SummerSlam match between all four of the aforementioned combatants instead of three.

#1 Bayley costs IYO SKY her Money in the Bank opportunity by distracting her when she's capitalizing on a vulnerable Asuka or Bianca Belair

This scenario would likely occur if WWE wants Asuka to gain a clean pinfall victory without making Belair look weak in the process. The potential decision could invite much criticism from fans, but it's still a possible choice.

The company has been teasing Damage CTRL's breakup for a while now. Although it is unlikely that Bayley will outright attack SKY, she could get overzealous by distracting her stablemate during the cash-in.

While it may serve as a great drama builder for Damage CTRL's split, let's hope this doesn't happen. If you're a fan of her work on the indies or NXT (as Io Shirai), you know SKY has what it takes to become a breakout solo star on the main roster. A successful Money in the Bank cash-in may be the perfect way to establish her as a top-tier talent.

