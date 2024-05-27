The upcoming WWE RAW episode will host a rematch between new Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. Morgan shocked the world at King and Queen of the Ring by defeating The Man, thanks to interference from Dominik Mysterio.

It looked like Mysterio wanted to send the chair to Lynch, but Morgan took advantage of that instead. She dumped The Man on top of the steel chair and hit Oblivion for the upset win.

Dominik knew he made a mistake, but was he really trying to help Morgan or Lynch? Whatever he intended, Mysterio may again factor into the outcome on Monday. The rematch on RAW could play out in one of the next five ways.

#5. Liv Morgan wins clean

After many tries, Liv Morgan finally toppled Becky Lynch.

With such a quick turnaround between winning the title and her first defense, it seems like Liv Morgan should retain her title. When she appears on RAW, she will have been the Women's World Champion for over 50 hours.

Having her drop the title so soon would be reminiscent of the Women's Tag Team Title booking over the last few years. Singles titles lose luster when they change hands multiple times in a short span.

Since she's been the runner-up so much lately, Morgan beating Becky Lynch clean would justify the call for a title swap. It would also lead to a potential match at SummerSlam between Morgan and Rhea Ripley (if cleared to compete).

#4. Becky Lynch recaptures the Women's World Championship

Can The Man get her title back two days after losing it?

With only four titles on the line in Saudi Arabia, the chance for one changing hands was low. Every Championship defended in Jeddah changed hands between now and WrestleMania 40 last month.

Becky Lynch won the belt in a Battle Royal, not a one-on-one match. She's still one of the top women in wrestling and made sense as the new titleholder after Ripley's injury. Big Time Becks lost to Mami at The Show of Shows, so the title win wasn't out of left field.

The next Premium Live Event is Clash at the Castle, and The Man will be somehow involved in the event. It could be as the Champion or as the challenger. Getting her title back on RAW would allow Lynch to enter Glasgow as Champion.

#3. Chaos leads to a No Contest on RAW

Despite starting on good terms, the dynamic between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan devolved into a heated rivalry. Morgan has consistently finished as runner-up in important matches, and she's had enough of it.

Lynch repeatedly pointed that fact out during promo exchanges as Morgan slowly started to turn heel. She attacked Lyra Valkyria, Lynch's ally, on a few occasions as well and refused to help The Man against an attack from Damage CTRL.

If Rhea Ripley is healthy, she could return to shake things up. It could lead to a No Contest if she attacks both women. One of the combatants may also refuse to let up, forcing the referee to call the match. It could set the stage for a third battle with a huge stipulation.

#2. Dominik Mysterio helps Becky Lynch regain the title

Dominik Mysterio may try to interfere again to cost Morgan a win.

Dominik Mysterio has trouble acting outside of The Judgment Day. He constantly tries to bring new members into the group without anyone knowing.

When Dominik goes into business for himself, it usually has the opposite effect than he intended. His moves backfired at the King and Queen of the Ring.

Mysterio may try to interfere again since he knows that he messed up. The rest of The Judgment Day has called him out for inadvertently helping Morgan win. This time, interfering may have the desired effect by helping Becky Lynch regain the Women's World title.

#1. Another WWE star interferes to help Liv Morgan retain

Dominik's presence will likely factor into the rematch on RAW, but other stars could affect the outcome. The rest of the Judgment Day could be ringside to take Dominik back to the clubhouse.

Any miscommunication could factor into the finish, helping Morgan overcome The Man. Other performers like The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre/Isla Dawn) or Damage CTRL could influence the decision. Lynch battled Dakota Kai during the build-up to King and Queen of the Ring.

It would get more faces on RAW and involved in an important title feud. Something could even lead to a big match at Clash at the Castle in June.

