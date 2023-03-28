5 possible finishes for Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is set to be a massive two-night event taking place in just a matter of days. The two shows will have several huge matches, many of which are months, if not years, in the making.

Fans have been on a journey with the likes of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Charlotte Flair, enjoying their big moments and experiencing their highs and lows.

Not all matches on the card come with a major story, however. One such match lacking a major storyline is a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team bout. Braun Strowman & Ricochet will take on The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders at the big event.

There's no word on an official prize on the line for the bout, although a future tag team title opportunity seems likely for the winning duo. Regardless, all four teams are fighting for respect. Which duo will walk away with the win? How will the bout end?

Below are five possible finishes for Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. The Street Profits could pick up a huge win at WrestleMania

The Street Profits

The Street Profits are a popular tag team on Monday Night RAW. The duo is comprised of Montez Ford, one of the most athletic and charismatic superstars in WWE, alongside Angelo Dawkins, who is rapidly shooting to the top of the most underrated wrestlers list.

The talented pair have had plenty of success. Prior to any gold in WWE, the two captured the EVOLVE Tag Team titles. Afterwards, they captured the NXT Tag Team titles and then went on to win both the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Given their impressive accolades, there's a strong chance that the charismatic duo will win at WrestleMania. If Montez Ford hits a beautiful Frog Splash from the top, it'll be lights out for whoever is underneath him. The Street Profits may win by pinfall.

#4. The Alpha Academy could win by submission

Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy is an interesting tag team on WWE RAW. Otis is very popular thanks to his goofy nature and hilarious antics. Meanwhile, Chad Gable is beloved thanks to his incredible technique and slew of high-quality matches.

Chad Gable and Otis are no strangers to tag team success. As a unit, the two are former RAW Tag Team Champions. Gable has had far more success than just that, however, as he's held tag team gold with Jason Jordan & Robert Roode in the past.

Otis is a powerhouse and Gable has picked up momentum lately. His renewed momentum could continue in this upcoming WrestleMania bout. In fact, Gable could lock on the Ankle Lock and force a competitor to submit in the middle of the ring. A big win would make for a great moment for the pair.

#3. The Viking Raiders could win thanks to Valhalla

Valhalla & The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders are a powerful tandem in WWE. The duo is comprised of Erik and Ivar, two veterans of the ring. They're also supported & accompanied by Valhalla, who was formerly known as Sarah Logan.

The duo are no strangers to tag gold either. They've held tag team titles all over the world, including in Japan. While in WWE, they've managed to capture both the RAW and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Valhalla may be the X-factor in the four-team bout at WrestleMania. She could provide enough of a distraction to allow the two powerful vikings to win, even in a bout this chaotic. Expect her to potentially distract Ricochet again, only for him to be leveled and pinned by the brutes.

#2. Ricochet & Braun Strowman could dominate and win by pinfall

Conner Alexander🇨🇦 @ConnerPWC



#SmackDown I’m all for a Braun Strowman and Ricochet team, they blend so well together. I’m all for a Braun Strowman and Ricochet team, they blend so well together. 👏 #SmackDown https://t.co/AzRiPfTDwY

Ricochet & Braun Strowman are one of WWE's newest tag teams. The odd pairing first started late last year, despite the two initially not getting along in part due to Braun Strowman's lack of respect towards smaller wrestlers. They went on to become a formidable team.

The two stars have a lot of accolades, but not together. Ricochet is a former United States, Intercontinental, and North American Champion. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion. They've both had major success as singles stars.

Despite their limited experience as a tandem, Ricochet and Braun have gelled well together. Their styles compliment each other and have led to a string of wins in the past. This could continue at WrestleMania, where Braun could slam somebody and Ricochet could hit a spectacular top-rope move for the win.

#1. Maximum Male Models could cost Alpha Academy a win at WWE WrestleMania 39

Conner Alexander🇨🇦 @ConnerPWC



#WWERAW I’m all for Otis joining Maximum Male Models, no doubt in my mind he would make it work. I’m all for Otis joining Maximum Male Models, no doubt in my mind he would make it work. 😂 #WWERAW https://t.co/EWkwvbVmjq

While the four-team bout at WWE WrestleMania 39 doesn't come with a long, well-thought-out story, there is an ongoing story involving the Alpha Academy. Otis, the powerful superstar, has been approached and recruited by the Maximum Male Models.

Maxxine Dupri has an interest in Otis, with Mace and Mansoor eventually falling in line and agreeing. They are not interested in Chad, however, which has led to some trash talk back and forth. Otis has been stuck in the middle between the object of his affection & his best friend.

The Maximum Male Models could get involved in the big bout. While they will likely aim to help Otis, they could instead cost the group the win by doing something to hurt Gable. This could allow for another team to pin the Olympian and sow more seeds of doubt in the Alpha Academy.

