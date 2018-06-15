Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 possible finishes for Carmella vs Asuka at WWE MITB

Who will rule the SD Live women's division after Sunday?

Harry Kettle
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018
2.59K

Who will walk away with the title?
Money in the Bank is one of the most stacked cards of the year so far, and with so much talent on one show, it's easy to forget that we could be just a few days away from Asuka's long-awaited championship crowning on the main roster. Before she can think about holding the title up high, however, she needs to get through The Princess of Staten Island.

The build-up to this bout has been pretty fun over the last few weeks on SmackDown Live, and while everyone is automatically assuming that The Empress of Tomorrow will win the title, you can never count Carmella out. After all, as she loves to remind us, she defeated Charlotte Flair twice - and Flair was the woman who ended Asuka's undefeated run at WrestleMania.

With that being said, here are five possible finishes for Carmella vs Asuka at WWE MITB.

#5 Carmella Via Roll-Up

Mella is money
Mella is money

We've seen Carmella win via roll-up against Charlotte Flair, and given how much it would annoy the fans, we wouldn't be shocked to see her pull it off again. She's been playing the role of the sneaky heel champion to perfection up to this point, and delaying Asuka's eventual triumph over her will increase the WWE Universe's desire to see her drop the belt.

Sure, there's a chance that it'd kill off Asuka's momentum, but perhaps you could implement something along the lines of CM Punk vs Ryback from Hell in a Cell all those years ago. By that, we, of course, mean that Carmella could employ a referee to do a fast count which ends up handing her the victory.

Again, it could backfire, but when has the threat of that every stopped WWE before?




WWE Money in the Bank Asuka Carmella
