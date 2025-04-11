5 possible finishes for IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

After several months of confusing booking decisions on the way to WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Ripley cost SKY a chance to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which The EST eventually won. Hence, The Eradicator faced the Damage CTRL member on the RAW after the PLE with her title on the line.

The Genius of the Sky then shocked the world by winning the Women's World Championship from Ripley, with Belair ringside to watch the action. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair had a shoving match, leading to the former to lose her concentration and her title. Thereafter, post weeks of squabbling, the three stars now face each other at The Show of Shows later this month.

With three of WWE's top women in one match, things could play out in one of the next five ways at WrestleMania 41:

#5. Bianca Belair wins the Women's World Championship

Since WWE officials chose Bianca Belair to win the Elimination Chamber Match, they could also decide to have her win her first singles title in two years.

She was a focal point of SmackDown as the Women’s Tag Team Champion last year, competing at many PLEs despite not holding a singles championship. If rosters are going to see some big names move, Belair could be one of them by virtue of winning the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#4. SKY narrowly pins Belair, who turns heel

One thing WWE usually does to protect its top stars is have a roll-up or quick pin if they want to protect the loser in defeat.

This could happen if IYO SKY rolls up Belair after Ripley is neutralized. Booking the finish this way would allow The Genius of the Sky to retain her title while also protecting The EST.

Belair is rarely pinned in matches. This could also lead to her frustration boiling over and completing her heel turn with a post-match attack on the champion.

#3. Rhea Ripley regains the title by pinning SKY at WrestleMania 41

WWE bookers muddled things up by not putting SKY in the Elimination Chamber Match in the first place. Since Ripley technically cost her her spot, she decided to give SKY a shot at the title two nights after the PLE.

Since it was SKY who pinned Ripley, Triple H may want Ripley to come out looking strong. She could therefore pin the Damage CTRL member and regain the title.

While she's dominated the title scene for the last two years, she's popular, and a win would set things back to the way they were when Mami was champion. She could then move on to a one-on-one feud with Belair after WrestleMania 41.

#2. Asuka and Kairi Sane return and turn on SKY, Belair wins

One big way to shock fans outside of the match would be to have the return of some allies affect the outcome. Asuka and Kairi Sane are out with injuries, but both are nearing returns.

They were allied with SKY and Damage CTRL. However, since they got injured, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY became fan favorites. Her former allies could emerge and appear to help her, but then turn on their friend.

This could help cover why SKY loses, leading to Belair winning the title, especially if she fully commits to her heel turn.

#1. SKY retains after Belair and Ripley forget about her

The best possible outcome at WrestleMania 41 would be IYO SKY retaining her title because Belair and Ripley cannot stop fighting with each other. They’ve completely disrespected SKY in segments featuring all three stars.

Having the champion lose after this disrespect would damage her credibility as a top face. Fans have risen to cheer for her as a top star, so booking her to lose would make it seem like she isn't on her opponent's level.

The EST and The Eradicator will be at each other’s throats for most of the match. SKY outsmarting them by taking advantage of the chaos and pinning either Ripley or Belair to retain her title at WrestleMania 41 makes the most sense.

