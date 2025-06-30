5 possible finishes for the New Day vs. the Judgment Day on WWE RAW

RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that the New Day would be defending the World Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day on this week's show.

The pairing sets up a strange heel vs. heel dynamic, as both teams are villainous duos that often cheat. After overcoming the Creeds and War Raiders, New Day cannot relax on commentary like they've done over the last month.

With a renewed focus on the titles, several things could happen in the championship contest. The next five finishes are possible between New Day and The Judgment Day on RAW.

#5. The Judgment Day wins clean on RAW

If bookers decide that the New Day's title run has been disappointing, they could book Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win clean. This would mark a year since they won the titles last summer.

The problem was that they also had minimal title defenses as champions. If Triple H and officials want to give the title run another shot, they could be booked to win the titles cleanly on RAW. This could also lead to the group breaking up down the road.

#4. The New Day cheats to retain the titles

With both teams portraying heels, the likelihood of one duo cheating to win on RAW is high. The New Day have been champions for a few months, but it’s too soon for the reign to end.

One way the match could play out is that Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods distracts the referee so the other person can use a weapon or cheat.

This would give The Judgment Day grounds for a rematch and also potentially turn the group face. A rematch could be added to Saturday Night's Main Event or even prolonged until the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, which will be a two-night affair for the first time in history.

#3. The Judgment Day cheats to regain the World Tag Team Titles

As mentioned under the New Day cheating to win, The Judgment Day could easily do the same thing. That’s how they’ve won the majority of their matches as a faction.

Any one of Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, or Raquel Rodriguez could come out during the match to help their teammates regain tag team gold.

Winning the World Tag Team Titles would mean every member of the group would be holding a championship (provided Perez replaces Morgan).

It would also give Kingston and Woods a taste of their own medicine since they've routinely used underhanded tactics to win.

#2. A No Contest finish leads to a bigger PLE spotlight

The New Day faced both the War Raiders and the Creed Brothers a few times since winning the titles. The clash on RAW could be just the first in a series of matches between the two teams.

With both Saturday Night's Main Event and SummerSlam on the horizon, chaos could easily take over. Either team or members of The Judgment Day not in the match could be caught trying to interfere.

The referee could catch the interference and throw the match out. This would lead to another showdown being booked down the road at a bigger event.

#1. Dominik Mysterio costs The Judgment Day the win on RAW

To further the simmering tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, the Intercontinental Champion could attempt to interfere, but cost his teammates a win.

Balor has strangely laughed off Dirty Dom's backhanded words more than once. Costing his allies tag team gold would likely increase the tension between the teammates and potentially lead to a split.

Dominik could also purposely cost The Judgment Day the match if he’s thinking of moving on from the group. His rib injury could be used as an excuse for why he doesn't accompany the team for the match. He could then come out during the match and turn on his teammates.

