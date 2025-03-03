5 Possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on WWE RAW. Ripley inadvertently cost SKY a chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match after punching Liv Morgan.

Ad

Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber match, earning a chance to compete for Ripley's title at WrestleMania 41. Due to the nature of how SKY received this title shot on RAW, it feels like it may lead to a bigger match next month.

The Show of Shows shouldn't go on without SKY competing in a major contest. With many moving parts, the next five finishes are possible when Ripley defends her title against IYO SKY on RAW.

Ad

Trending

#5. Rhea Ripley could retain after blatant outside interference

Rhea Ripley and SKY are both considered faces, which means they try to win fairly and without outside assistance. That doesn't mean outside forces could help one or the other pick up the win on RAW.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may be the Women's Tag Team Champions, but they still linger on RAW. Morgan missed another chance at Ripley due to Belair winning the Chamber match.

Ad

Morgan or another heel, like Roxanne Perez or Shayna Baszler, could attack The Genius of the Sky while the referee is distracted.

Mami could miss it and take advantage. That could lead to SKY demanding a fair chance or her addition to the title bout at WrestleMania 41.

#4. IYO SKY could cleanly win

Ripley reigned for over a year before she was injured following WrestleMania 40. She missed several months but still pursued the Women's World title, ultimately winning it on RAW on Netflix.

Ad

Winning the title back felt like overkill, but WWE probably wanted her to enter WrestleMania as a champion. For that reason, she might drop the belt before or during The Showcase of the Immortals.

If SKY defeats The Eradicator clean, Ripley will want a rematch. They can postpone that rematch until WrestleMania, making it a more intriguing Triple Threat clash between three women who are familiar with each other.

#3. Bianca Belair could inadvertently interfere to help Rhea Ripley win

Bianca Belair will be heavily invested when Rhea Ripley clashes with Iyo Sky on RAW. (Image Credit: SKY on X).

One prevailing issue surrounding the Elimination Chamber was SKY's exclusion. WWE explained it away by having her face Ripley for the title on RAW. If Ripley wins without anything fishy happening, it will be a waste of SKY's talents.

Ad

She's grown to be a fan favorite after initially starting her main roster career as a heel. The EST will likely be ringside since she'll face the winner. If someone accidentally runs into her or knocks her over, she'll take offense to it.

Belair could then attack SKY, helping Mami retain her title. This would provide SKY with grounds for a potential rematch or addition to the Women's World title match at The Show of Shows.

Ad

#2. Rhea Ripley could win clean on RAW

Will it be business as usual for The Eradicator against IYO SKY? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The most boring and predictable possible finish would be Rhea Ripley defeating IYO SKY without any fanfare. It would essentially push The Genius of the Sky into the pool of stars who likely won't get booked at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

She'll be able to move on to face The EST since she won the Chamber match. Damage CTRL being pigeonholed into a multi-team tag title match wouldn't be the same as challenging for singles gold on the biggest stage.

If WWE decides to stay with the current status quo, Rhea Ripley could beat IYO cleanly after a back-and-forth match on RAW.

#1. Chaos could lead to a No Contest

Ad

Another great way to end the title match between Ripley and Sky would be a no-contest. This could happen in several ways. One option is if someone interrupts the match and attacks both women.

A returning Becky Lynch would make a massive impact and statement by attacking two of the division's top faces. The Man did lose to Ripley last year.

Shayna Baszler could return with a new faction with some women from NXT. They could break up the match to make a statement. With Belair ringside, it could set up a three-on-three match before The Show of Shows.

However it happens, SKY should be included in the Women's World title match with The EST and The Eradicator. A messy no-contest finish could lead to that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.