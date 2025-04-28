5 possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley made the save on RAW last week when Roxanne Perez attacked Women's World Champion IYO SKY Sky during her match with NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. The Prodigy was set to face La Primera the next night on NXT but didn't want to wait.

Perez and later Giulia teamed up on SKY and Vaquer until Ripley turned the tide. Mami handed the title back to SKY but claimed she wanted to be the one to win the title from her friend.

With a showdown slated between Ripley and Perez, their match on RAW could play out in any of the next five ways.

#5. Rhea Ripley squashes Roxanne Perez on RAW

This is a possibility, but not one officials should book. Perez is one of WWE's top up-and-comers and was even the final person eliminated by Charlotte Flair in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

Despite her standing, she's lost her last four matches to Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, Giulia, and Kelani Jordan, respectively. She needs a victory in a bad way but is lower on the totem pole than Mami.

To give Ripley back some luster, she could squash the diminutive Prodigy in about three or four minutes. It would hurt Perez's credibility on the main roster but is still a direction the match could take.

#4. Roxanne Perez cheats to win

Since she's much smaller than the imposing Eradicator, Perez may resort to underhanded tactics to claim victory on RAW. She's done so numerous times in matches in NXT and even raked Vaquer's eyes during the bout last week.

The Prodigy also factored into the decision between SKY and La Primera, so she isn't afraid to cheat. If Ripley overcomes everything she throws at her, Perez could use a weapon or a chair.

Both women need a win, but Perez stands more to lose with another huge setback in 2025. Cheating to win would protect Ripley while also giving the former NXT win a signature victory on RAW.

#3. A disqualification or no contest saves both stars

Perez may try to cheat but gets caught when she faces off with Rhea Ripley on RAW. She'll have to wrestle a near-perfect match against the former Women's World Champion to stand a chance at victory.

If she gets frustrated, Perez may try to end it with a chair. Ripley may also try to stop Perez from cheating, but get caught. This would lead to a victory for The Prodigy while protecting The Eradicator.

A different star, like SKY or Bianca Belair, could also interfere, causing a disqualification or no-contest finish. Whatever happens, both stars need to look good in their showdown.

#2. Bianca Belair costs Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair has some grounds to be upset with how Ripley was added to her earned title match at WrestleMania 41. The problem was that anger with Rhea also spilled onto IYO SKY, whom Belair disrespected at many turns.

The EST ate the pin at The Show of Shows and should be moving back to SmackDown. In a quick backstage interview, however, she mentioned that she wasn't done with Ripley.

Despite having broken fingers, Belair could cost Ripley a win against Perez on RAW. It would continue their feud while giving The Prodigy a huge win.

#1. Rhea Ripley wins after a top-notch match with Roxanne Perez

While it would likely mean another high-profile loss for the former two-time NXT Women's Champion, Ripley winning is a strong possibility. She is a former champion and the top face on RAW.

Perez is renowned for her in-ring skills at such a young age, even making a case for being one of the top women in WWE before even joining the main roster.

A 15-minute match full of dangerous spots, counters, and near-falls would do wonders for both women.

Ripley is always a huge fan favorite, but Perez is a scrappy underdog in most of her matches. Mami could beat Perez cleanly after a great showcase of the future of the division.

