5 possible finishes for the Tag Team Gauntlet Match on WWE SmackDown: Surprise team to enter and win? top team turning heel

A major match type is set to take place on WWE SmackDown, one that almost always delivers excitement and intrigue. Of course, that type of bout is the Gauntlet Match. More specifically, it'll be a Tag Team Gauntlet Match.

The rules of a Gauntlet Match are simple. A select number of participants, in this case five teams, are all randomly selected. Two teams start, and when one team defeats the other, a new team comes out. The final team standing in the end wins.

This bout is set to feature both established teams and newer pairs. Pretty Deadly, The Good Brothers, two-thirds of The Brawling Brutes, two members of the Latino World Order, and The Street Profits are all set to compete with the goal of earning a shot at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Which team will earn a title shot against the two Canadian stars? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but this article will look at possible finishes to the bout, including a surprising team not listed who could manage to leave with the win.

Below are five possible finishes for the Tag Team Gauntlet Match on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Pretty Deadly could win by deceptive yet creative means

Pretty Deadly is one of the newest teams on WWE's main roster. As part of the 2023 WWE Draft, the pair was drafted to the blue brand. The duo is comprised of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, a pair who have won tag team gold on NXT and on NXT UK.

In addition to their successful past, the two have struck up an alliance of some kind with the reigning United States Champion, Austin Theory. Much like Austin, they have cocky personas and can find unique ways to win the bout, albeit by stretching or breaking the rules.

The two have a habit of winning matches through intriguing yet underhanded tactics, and they could bust out another fun way of winning in the Gauntlet Match. How exactly the pair will cheat to win remains to be seen, but don't be shocked to see them go all the way.

#4. The Good Brothers could run the gauntlet and win fair and square

The O.C. is hoping to take over WWE SmackDown. The group consists of AJ Styles, Michin Mia Yim, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. All four members are set to compete on the blue brand this week.

Styles and Yim will be battling Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Meanwhile, The Good Brothers are hoping to make a splash in the Tag Team Gauntlet, potentially putting themselves back into title contention.

Given that they haven't held gold in WWE for many years, the pair could win to be a fresh team at the top of the division. Karl and Luke are both talented, and they could certainly hit The Magic Killer on a member of the LWO and stand tall.

#3. The Latino World Order could pick up a major win and earn a WWE Unified Tag Team Titles opportunity

The Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is one of WWE's most popular stables. Rey Mysterio leads the faction, with Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro filling up the remaining spots in the stable. Of course, Savio Vega, Carlito, and Bad Bunny are seemingly members too, but they're not part of the active roster.

The most underrated members of the faction are set to be involved in the Gauntlet Match on WWE SmackDown. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, who are yet to receive much character development on the main roster, will be in action.

The two need their motivations and personalities showcased. If the company wants to highlight them, they may allow the athletic duo to pick up a shocking win by pinfall and then tell their story in the following weeks ahead of the eventual tag team bout. Could Cruz pin someone such as Elton Prince? It may be possible.

#2. A surprise team could enter the match and win

Hit Row on SmackDown

In the build to the match, WWE has repeatedly promoted that every team on SmackDown will be included, but that isn't quite accurate. For example, both The Usos and Hit Row aren't seemingly set for the bout. At least as far as fans know.

While The Usos have their epic Bloodline saga to worry about, Hit Row could still be in the bout. In fact, there's a chance, thanks to the nature of a Gauntlet Match, that they could win if they enter last with exhausted opposition.

There are a few other intriguing options too. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are currently free agents, meaning they could, in theory, enter the match. Additionally, Rick Boogs is part of WWE SmackDown, and his partner Elias is a free agent. Could either team enter and win?

#1. Sheamus and Ridge Holland could turn heel and cheat to win

The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes are set to appear in the match, but not the pair fans have grown accustomed to seeing. Instead of Butch and Ridge Holland entering the fray, Ridge The Fridge will team up with his mentor Sheamus.

Butch isn't in the bout, as he already has a major match coming up. He defeated Baron Corbin last week to earn entry into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Given his big win and the duo entering this bout, an exciting storyline could be in the works.

There have been rumors for months that Butch will drop his current gimmick and become The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne once again. Sheamus and Ridge could turn heel to win this match and eventually turn on Butch, which could then set up their feud.

Sheamus and Ridge may cheat and win this bout under nefarious means, but likely with a Brogue Kick at the end.

