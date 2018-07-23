Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Possible historic announcements Stephanie McMahon could make on RAW

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21.22K   //    23 Jul 2018, 19:58 IST

There are a number of historic announcements that Stephanie can make tonight
Stephanie McMahon is set to be in attendance tonight to make a "historic" announcement to the WWE Universe. There have been a number of conflicting reports over the past week that suggest that this announcement could be related to the Women's Revolution, The leadership of Raw or even the future of the company.

Currently, there are a number of things that Stephanie could have to reveal to the WWE Universe, which would all be considered "historic" but until the Commissioner of Raw appears tonight as part of the show and makes the announcement, there still remains a number of possibilities.

Stephanie McMahon has been at the forefront of the Women's Revolution since 2015 and was called upon to announce the Women's Royal Rumble and the first ever Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year, which could be why this is the most dominant theory surrounding the WWE Universe.

#5. Women's Tag Team Championships

Women's Tag Team Championships have been rumored
Women's Tag Team Championships have been
rumored

The Women's Division has thrived throughout the Women's Revolution to the point where there are too many women on the main roster for there to only be two Championships to fight for. Sasha Banks and Bayley look likely to form a tag team whilst Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, as well as The Bella Twins, could easily have been part of discussions when it comes to finally giving the Women Tag Team Championships.

Many of the women on the current roster have been pushing for these belts over the past year and given the fact that this could be the thing to save the Banks/Bayley storyline right now, it seems to be the most likely option.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
