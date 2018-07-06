5 Possible Main-Events For SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam 2018 is here.

SummerSlam 2018 takes place in Brooklyn, NY on August 19th. The thirty-first event under the SummerSlam chronology, WWE will surely be making a concerted effort to make the show a grand success.

One of the most significant events of the year, SummerSlam will see all possible championships getting defended, and a plethora of superstars making their long-awaited return to the company. Though WWE has not confirmed any matches yet, there's no doubt that the Creative will go all out to ensure fans leave the arena happy.

Here are five possible matches that can main-event the evening of "The Biggest Event of the Summer."

#5 Sasha Banks vs Bayley

Bayley beats down Sasha Banks.

After many ups and downs and a long wait, Bayley finally snapped at her former best-friend Sasha Banks and handed her a lethal beatdown. Fans had been anticipated a heel turn for Bayley for quite a while and WWE may have hit the jackpot with a new avatar of "The Hugger."

With the current storyline in place, it is certain that the two superstars will face each other at some point in time. What better than SummerSlam? The rivalry has been teased for more than a year, and Brooklyn can be the place to put an end to it.

WWE has been focussing on Women's Revolution for two years now, and the main event involving two of the best female wrestlers of the company shouldn't come as a surprise.