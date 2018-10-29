5 Possible Main Events for Wrestlemania 35

Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Title on Raw

On the most recent edition of Raw, Roman Reigns shocked everyone when he announced that his Leukemia had returned.

Reigns then relinquished the Universal Title and re-united with his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on the stage and met several Superstars backstage before leaving the arena.

Even if Reigns manages to beat Leukemia once again, we won't be seeing him in the ring for at least a couple of years. Reigns' hiatus will entirely change the landscape of WWE.

Now, most of you must be aware that Roman Reigns was rumored to tie Hulk Hogan's record, of main eventing five Wrestlemania events in a row, at Wrestlemania 35.

Some of the plans that were being discussed were a showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns, a Triple Threat match featuring members of The Shield etc. Reigns won't be a part of Wrestlemania 35 but as it's said, The Show Must Go On.

There are a few Wrestlemania 35 matches already being discussed but until last week, none of those matches were being considered to close the Show of Shows.

Now, some of the Superstars will have to step up and become a big enough draw to close Wrestlemania 35.

So without further ado, here are five Possible Main Events for Wrestlemania 35.

#5 A Multi-man match for the Universal Championship

Expect Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman to play important roles at Wrestlemania 35

Earlier Plans suggested Roman Reigns defending the Universal title against The Rock or his Shield brothers, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

Now that Reigns has relinquished the Title, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will battle each other at WWE Crown Jewel for the vacant title.

If Lesnar wins, expect him to disappear until the Wrestlemania season. However if Strowman wins, he would most likely feud with Drew McIntyre for the next couple of months.

However, expect things to change next year when the road to Wrestlemania kicks off. With the recent heel turn of Dean Ambrose, he might have a big role to play at the Show of Shows.

Ambrose and Rollins will be feuding for the next few months so a singles match between the two at Wrestlemania 35 doesn't seem like a good idea as they would have faced each other on many occasions by that time.

So if the feud lasts till then, expect Rollins and Ambrose to be a part of a multi-man match for the Universal Championship, also including Braun Strowman and/or Brock Lesnar.

