5 possible match stipulations for Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE looks set to present Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman squaring off for the first time ever at WrestleMania 37 in April.

In recent weeks on Monday Night RAW, Shane O'Mac has mocked The Monster Among Men, calling Braun Strowman "stupid" and mocking the former WWE Universal Champion's intelligence.

While Shane McMahon's promos have left a lot to be desired, it appears that WWE is steadfast in granting Shane O'Mac a WrestleMania match once again.

McMahon has competed at 4 of the last 5 WrestleManias. Therefore, given the current proximity to the event, it's a safe bet that Strowman vs McMahon is going to happen at Raymond James Stadium.

However, recent history suggests that Shane McMahon's annual WrestleMania match will have a stipulation of some sort attached. Shane O'Mac has competed in a variety of gimmick matches at WrestleMania during his WWE career, and this year will likely be no different.

Let's take a closer look at 5 possible stipulations for Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman at WWE WrestleMania 37.

#5 Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman - WWE WrestleMania 37 (Falls Count Anywhere match)

Shane McMahon defeated The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019

Shane McMahon is no stranger to competing in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania.

In 2019, Shane O'Mac defeated The Miz at WrestleMania 35 in a Falls Count Anywhere match. So, the prodical son could be considered a slight favorite should this match stipulation be added to his inevitable showdown with Braun Strowman on the grandest stage of them all.

During last week's "apology" to Braun Strowman on Monday Night RAW, Shane McMahon continued to insult The Monster Among Men. Initially, Shane McMahon shared the ring with Braun Strowman. However, after a "faulty microphone," McMahon decided to retreat up the entrance ramp to insist that he was not calling the former WWE Universal Champion stupid.

Nevertheless, Shane McMahon continued to insult Braun Strowman's intelligence, leading to The Monster Among Men chasing McMahon throughout the WWE ThunderDome before Shane O'Mac seemingly escaped by car.

It was subsequently revealed that McMahon was not in the car that left St. Petersburg, Florida, and that he was indeed still in the arena. In the eyes of the prodical son, this was just more evidence that Braun Strowman was "stupid."

Perhaps a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation is exactly what Braun Strowman needs at WrestleMania 37. McMahon can run all over Raymond James Stadium, but pinfalls will count anywhere, and Shane O'Mac won't be able to run forever.

