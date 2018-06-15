5 possible next steps for Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon has always been a polarising figure in the world of professional wrestling, and yet, he's still considered to be the most likeable member of the McMahon family by a country mile. Over the last two years since his return in the lead-up to WrestleMania 32, he's been involved in some great moments and some bad ones in equal measure.

But regardless of that, at the age of 48, we're interested to see what might be next for him. We've never fully understood why he stuck around in the wake of his match against The Undertaker, and while we believe that he still loves the business, we're curious to know whether he had a game plan when he initially came back regarding how long he wanted to stay for.

With that being said, here are five possible next steps for Shane McMahon.

#1 Heel turn

Could it be?

Towards the end of last year and the start of 2018, it really did seem like Shane-o-Mac was going to turn heel for the first time in well over a decade. He was tussling back and forth with Daniel Bryan regarding pretty much every issue imaginable, and while it was clear to see that his true feud was with Owens and Zayn, fans were still wondering whether or not WWE had a trick up their sleeve.

Alas, they didn't pull the trigger, but that doesn't mean they can't do so in the next few months. Shane has felt a little bit stale for quite some time now and it'd be fun to see what kind of injection of life this would give his character. There's no guarantee that it'd pay off for him, and we've already got enough heel McMahon personas, but maybe it's what he needs.