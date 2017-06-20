5 Possible opponents for Jinder Mahal after Money In The Bank

Which Superstar is worthy of standing opposite the Modern Day Maharaja?

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 12:04 IST

Get used to this...

What started off as a mockery – But he’s a jobber! – quickly turned into a thunderbolt from the blue when he captured the WWE Championship from Randy Orton – I can’t believe he actually won?! – and has developed into a steadily growing stream of support for Jinder Mahal – I hope he retains at Money in the Bank!

The Money In the Bank Ladder match may have stolen the show but here in India, Jinder Mahal stole the headlines after retaining his WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

Of course, the Bollywood Boyz endured a fairly customary beating after distracting the Viper, but take nothing away from the efforts of Jinder Mahal, who took a beseeching step towards legitimacy as the WWE Champion.

No longer is he the flash in the pan chancer that many made him out to be initially.

And although he is a heel, his forthright interviews on Talking Smack are slowly endearing him to the multitude of fans who deeply desired the WWE to give fresh faces a run with the Title belts.

After his historic victory, however, (let’s face it, every victory is historic for a man who was once a glorified jobber), Jinder Mahal’s life is about to get as pockmarked as his back. As you’ve heard countless times before, it’s much easier to climb the mountain than to stay on top.

How though, you ask? By facing these men, of course. Here then, are 5 possible opponents for Jinder Mahal after Money in the Bank.

#1 Finn Balor

This is exactly what’s needed to overcome the odds against Jinder and his cronies

Finn Balor is the Demon King, the first ever WWE Universal Champion and he’s also totally not involved in any feud worth mentioning at the moment. Now, who says John Cena should be the only one brand-hopping?

SmackDown Live deserves a little bit of latitude too, Vince. What say you let Finn Balor cross over into the land of opportunity and plug him straight into the WWE Championship picture?

He would ominously call upon the Demon King as an equaliser for the aid that the Bollywood Boys offer Jinder and, of course, the fans would be chuffed to bits to see him on the Blue brand.

Plus, he’s a bonafide Superstar who deserves to be in some Title picture and not just rotting away on Raw. I know it’s a little bit of a stretch, but Raw has much more talent that they can handle justifiably.

As they say, sharing is caring.