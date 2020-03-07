5 Possible opponents for Lance Archer for his AEW debut

Lance Archer will be a big name to watch out for in AEW

On February 26, All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed the signing of another former WWE Superstar in the form of Lance Archer. Following several weeks of speculation, AEW finally put all the rumors to bed by taking it to social media and welcoming the 'The Muderhawk Monster' to the promotion.

Having previously competed for promotions such as WWE, TNA, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, pro wrestling fans around the world are certainly no strangers to Archer and with almost two decades of experience in the business, Archer has established his legacy as one of the most athletic big men to step foot in the industry.

Of course, being a former WWE superstar, Lance Archer is no stranger to working alongside the likes of Chris Jericho, Cody, and Dustin Rhodes. However, the former WWE star is also pretty familiar with one of AEW's top stars in the form of Jon Moxley, given that 'The Death Rider' had defeated Archer at this year's NJPW: Wrestle Kingdom 14 to win the IWGP United States Championship.

With Archer set to make his debut for AEW on next week's edition of Dynamite, we could certainly expect something significant from 'The American Psycho'.

With that being said, here are the 5 potential opponents Lance Archer could face upon his AEW debut:

#5 Peter Avalon

Peter Avalon

Lance Archer stands at 6'8 inches tall and weighs about 250 lbs. With attributes like those, you would expect 'The Muderhawk Monster' to almost run roughshod through the entire AEW roster with ease and in order to do so, Archer needs to get off to a solid start in the promotion.

What better way to do so other than by having Archer compete in a few squash matches and get his AEW record underway? With the current AEW roster currently consisting of the likes of Peter Avalon and Michael Nakazawa, having Archer compete against these men would also give them some TV time and help Archer's resume, as well.

