5 Possible opponents for new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair stunned the WWE Universe at Hell in a Cell on Sunday when she defeated Bayley to win her 10th Women's Championship.

"The true test of a role model isn’t how they handle victory, but how they handle adversity," reads an excerpt of WWE.com's PPV results. "And Bayley unquestionably showed her mettle — if not always her sportsmanship — by evading Charlotte Flair to hold on to the SmackDown Women’s Championship over the last two months. But inevitability, and perhaps karma, caught up with The Hugger at WWE Hell in a Cell, where The Queen toppled her fellow Horsewoman to earn her 10th Women’s Championship, cementing herself atop the SmackDown pecking order just days before the WWE Draft."

Following the major milestone title win for Charlotte Flair, let's take a look at five Superstars she could defend the title against in the coming months.

#5 Alexa Bliss

With the WWE roster draft kicking off next week, it's anyone's guess as to which brands talents will end up on, but should Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair both land on the same brand, it would make sense for The Goddess to get a title shot.

Bliss just came off a run with the WWE Women's Tag Team titles alongside Nikki Cross, and it might be a good time for her to return to singles action and compete for a top women's title.

It appeared as if Alexa Bliss was destined to turn on Nikki Cross when the pair were first teamed up, but that never took place, and in the process, it looks like Cross and Bliss have established themselves as a babyface team in WWE.

With Charlotte Flair also looking to turn babyface on WWE TV, it might be fun to see a friendly Championship match between two stars who have not faced off in singles competition in awhile.

