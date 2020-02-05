5 possible opponents for The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Kane and The Fiend

WWE's second PPV of 2020 is set to take place in Saudi Arabia as the second edition of the Super ShowDown will happen on February 27, 2020. The PPV, which is to be the fifth WWE PPV in Saudi Arabia, will mostly see most of the male roster from both RAW and SmackDown.

One Superstar who will surely be there is SmackDown Superstar and current Universal Champion, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, who is going to be the star performer on the PPV. The Fiend is currently in a feud with Daniel Bryan, who he defeated at Royal Rumble. But with Bryan not being available for Saudi Arabia shows, The Fiend will face some other WWE Superstar.

Also Read: 5 opponents who could face Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

The last time The Fiend wrestled in Saudi Arabia, he faced Seth Rollins, and defeated him at the PPV.

Let's take a look at the 5 possible opponents for The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

#5 Braun Strowman

The Fiend and Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are real-life friends and have a past history on screen in WWE as well. Strowman and Wyatt were a part of the Wyatt Family faction, but have not crossed paths much since the end of that faction.

Both Superstars hold titles on SmackDown as Strowman won the Intercontinental title from Shinsuke Nakamura, while Wyatt is the Universal Champion.

We could see the two have a match at Super ShowDown, as a one-off match, just like at last year's Starrcade show, where The Fiend defeated Strowman. Strowman is pretty popular in Saudi Arabia and has featured prominently and been pushed in PPVs in the Middle Eastern country.

Advertisement

This could be a teaser to a programme between the two in the months to come, as both of them are currently in feuds, with Strowman in a feud with Nakamura, and The Fiend with Daniel Bryan.

1 / 5 NEXT