At last week's Hell in a Cell, Sasha Banks went through hell to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time in her career.

It was an enthralling and epic encounter that will go down in history as one of the best women's wrestling matches of all time.

Sasha Banks entered the cell for the third time in her career

The match was years in the making as Banks and Bayley have been intertwined ever since their days in NXT. The two told a fantastic story of friendship, jealously, and betrayal that was expertly crafted and built to the incredible crescendo at Hell in a Cell. At the event, the two former friends unleashed a beautiful display of violence, passion and drama. It was everything it needed to be and more, as two of the best wrestlers in the company left it all in the ring.

Banks' title win at Hell in a Cell now means that she is a WWE Grand Slam Champion, holding all of the titles available to the women in the company. She joins Asuka and Bayley on this prestigious list.

"The Boss" now has a target on her back as she enters Friday Night SmackDown tonight as both new SmackDown Women's Champion and star of the uber-popular Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian.

From the WWE universe to a galaxy far far away, I am more than a star & there’s nothing I can’t do! Boss of the women’s division, Smackdown champion, what should I add to the list next? pic.twitter.com/BhykKHursB — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 30, 2020

In this article we will look at the next potential opponents for Sasha Banks.

#5 Natalya would be a solid first opponent for Sasha Banks

Natalya is a WWE legend and an experienced in-ring veteran

Natalya is a WWE legend and veteran Superstar and the perfect first opponent for Sasha Banks. They are two highly-skilled wrestlers and performers that can have a solid feud and match to get "The Boss' "first SmackDown title reign under way.

Nattie is now a solo star after she left Lana high and dry, breaking up their partnership and tag team in the process. "The Queen of Harts" will be looking to give her career a big boost by winning her third title in her 12-year WWE career.

One asterisk that Sasha Banks has against her name is that she has never successfully defended any of her main roster singles championship.

The storyline and promos would revolve around this as Natalya could attempt to take the blue brand's title of Banks and continue her unfortunate trend.