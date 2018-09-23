5 possible outcomes at WWE Super Show-Down

Sumit Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.89K // 23 Sep 2018, 04:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who is going to rule at Super Show-Down?

Super Show-Down is just ten days away from us. The pay-per-view in Australia is going to be a must-watch event as it features the return of legends, championship matches, and action-packed six-man tag team matches.

With the show approaching us fast, let us talk about the five most likely outcomes from the event:

#5. Roman Reigns helps his team by pinning Dolph Ziggler

This might be a good match

That is obvious. WWE does not want to hurt the momentum of Braun Strowman or Drew McIntyre. They don't even want the Shield to lose. That only means the Universal Champion Roman Reigns is pinning Dolph Ziggler.

Expect this match to be a hard-hitting, action-packed, and great. The team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre will dominate most of the match. Expect some great things from Seth Rollins that make the match must-see.

Still, that doesn't take away the fact that Shield is going to win with Reigns pinning Ziggler in the middle of the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT