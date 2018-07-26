Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Possible outcomes for Lesnar Vs. Reigns at SummerSlam

David Cullen
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.75K   //    26 Jul 2018, 15:49 IST

What are the possible outcomes for this match?

SummerSlam is a dual-brand pay-per-view which is set to take place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Till now only 5 matches are being official-- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (WWE championship), Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship), Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch(SmackDown Women's Championship), Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship) and Braun Strowman (h) vs. Kevin Owens(Money in the Bank Briefcase). From all of the above matches, the major attraction is Lesnar (c) vs. Reigns.

Both, Roman and Lesnar have met on different occasions in the past. And always in the ending Lesnar stood tall. Some fans may hate him or love him but Roman will eventually become the Universal Champion one day. It could very well happen at this year's SummerSlam. With him finally defeating "The Beast Incarnate" will not only make him look stronger but also it will make him really a main-event superstar that he was meant to. We could finally see that championship to be defended every week on Raw and PPV.

This past Raw, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns battled to become the No.1 contender for Universal Championship in which Reigns stood tall to challenge Lesnar. It will be curious to watch who will reign superior in this bout, will it be 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns or 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar. No matter what the result is, this match is going to be an interesting one.

Here in this list, I will feature top 5 possible outcomes for the Lesnar Vs. Reigns (Universal Championship) at SummerSlam. Don't just wait, Read on!

#5 Lesnar wins clean

Image result for brock lesnar at wrestlemania
I wonder what good will that title do for Lesnar if he's getting the things done in UFC?

Lesnar will defend his title for the first time since April 27 against Reigns, who beat Bobby Lashley just a couple weeks after losing to Lashley at Extreme Rules. Whilst Lesnar is looking forward to competing in UFC against Daniel Cormier, it will be interesting to see whether he drops the title at SummerSlam PPV or perhaps the next night on Raw.

Maybe after delivering a few F-5’s, Brock Lesnar pins Roman Reigns clean to retain his Universal Title and goes on to UFC to challenge Cormier. But thus far this scenario is unlikely to happen because then the Raw brand will have no major championship to represent. I wonder what good will that title do for Lesnar if he's getting the things done in UFC? That title will again become relevant as there will be no one to show it up on Raw and defend it week after week.

