5 possible outcomes for The Bar vs Rusev Day

They will meet at the finals of the tournament

The tag division of the main roster has suffered from lack of proper booking since Wrestlemania. Between the two, Smackdown Live's tag division has, comparatively, been the better brand in terms of booking their tag team division. Just marginally though.

The New Day became the new Smackdown Live's tag team champion after defeating the Bludgeon Brothers on the fallout episode of Summerslam. Smackdown GM Paige then started a tournament to determine the #1 contender for the tag championships. The Bar and Rusev Day successfully won their matches and will compete in the finals to get a ticket to Hell in a Cell.

In this article, we would be going through 5 possible outcomes that can come out of their match at the go-home show.

#5 Rusev Day wins clean

Rusev Day might win it all

The duo of Rusev and English have been tremendously over for the past year. The fans have been clamoring for Rusev's singles push but that remains insignificant to the creatives. Rusev Day have been in the running for the tag championships for quite a while but have failed to get to the title.

Considering how over Rusev Day is, they might advance to the title match with a clean victory over The Bar and gaining momentum for Hell in a Cell.

