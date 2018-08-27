5 Possible partners for Braun Strowman against The Shield

This storyline has so much potential!

Last week on Raw, Braun Strowman attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, before he was saved by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and it appeared that The Shield had reunited once again.

The Shield has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE since their debut back in November 2012 and this past week on Raw they were the first team that had been able to neutralize Braun Strowman.

WWE doesn't seem as though they will make the same mistake as they did at WrestleMania, and could take the threat of The Shield seriously, which is why Braun now needs to find two partners. There are a lot of teams that have issues with The Shield and a lot of singles stars that could join together in order to take on Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose.

#5. Finn Balor and Baron Corbin

Could Finn and Baron join forces?

Finn Balor was defeated by Roman Reigns last week on Raw, but The Big Dog was kind enough to finally give him the rematch he had been waiting for since he was forced to drop the title in the summer of 2016. Balor and Strowman are good friends and have shown this a number of times over the past few months, so he would be the perfect person to choose.

Roman Reigns has made an enemy out of Baron Corbin in recent weeks and the acting General Manager of Raw could easily put himself in a position where he was able to extract some revenge. The Universal Champion has definitely made a dangerous enemy in Corbin, but having Balor and Corbin on the same side given their recent issues is definitely an interesting formula.

