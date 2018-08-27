Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Possible partners for Braun Strowman against The Shield 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.40K   //    27 Aug 2018, 00:21 IST

This storyline has so much potential!
This storyline has so much potential!

Last week on Raw, Braun Strowman attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, before he was saved by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and it appeared that The Shield had reunited once again.

The Shield has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE since their debut back in November 2012 and this past week on Raw they were the first team that had been able to neutralize Braun Strowman.

WWE doesn't seem as though they will make the same mistake as they did at WrestleMania, and could take the threat of The Shield seriously, which is why Braun now needs to find two partners. There are a lot of teams that have issues with The Shield and a lot of singles stars that could join together in order to take on Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose.

#5. Finn Balor and Baron Corbin

Could Finn and Baron join forces?
Could Finn and Baron join forces?

Finn Balor was defeated by Roman Reigns last week on Raw, but The Big Dog was kind enough to finally give him the rematch he had been waiting for since he was forced to drop the title in the summer of 2016. Balor and Strowman are good friends and have shown this a number of times over the past few months, so he would be the perfect person to choose.

Roman Reigns has made an enemy out of Baron Corbin in recent weeks and the acting General Manager of Raw could easily put himself in a position where he was able to extract some revenge. The Universal Champion has definitely made a dangerous enemy in Corbin, but having Balor and Corbin on the same side given their recent issues is definitely an interesting formula.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 Teams That Can Partner With Strowman Against The Shield 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman sends a warning to The Shield...
RELATED STORY
5 potential back-up plans for Braun Strowman in his feud...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose's possible heel turn may decide the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman's partner to battle The Shield...
RELATED STORY
5 possible match-ups for The Shield at WWE Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE should utilise The Shield on Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Best and 5 Worst Roman Reigns feuds
RELATED STORY
What if Braun Strowman brings back the Wyatt Family?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Shield reunion - reason why a heel run would...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us