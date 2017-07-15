5 possible people Kurt Angle might be talking to

Next Monday, we finally find out who Kurt Angle's been secretly talking to. Here's who we think it might be.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2017, 13:55 IST

Who might Kurt Angle be talking to?

It’s not the blockbuster No. 1 contender’s match that everyone’s looking forward to next week, it’s the revelation of who Kurt Angle has been talking to on the phone for the past few months. For the first time in a long time, the WWE have executed a sub plot perfectly. The WWE Universe is writhed with excitement and a buzz at who the mystery person could be.

At the end of last week’s RAW broadcast, Kurt Angle declared to the secret partner that they would go public to the world next week. The only clues we’ve been given so far are that the revelation ‘could destroy his family’ and ‘ruin his career’ Those are pretty steep remarks, so who could the mystery person possibly be?

Here are 5 possible people Kurt Angle might be talking to.

#5 Hulk Hogan

Hogan had his WWE contracted terminated on the 24th of July 2015

After being blacklisted from the world of wrestling in 2015, Hulk Hogan has had a topsy-turvy time in the mainstream media. Accusations of racism and sexism plagued the Hulkster for months upon end and with that, the WWE completely distanced their selves from him. To mention his name on TV is now a problem and a rarity, it’s almost like a forbidden fruit on Monday nights.

Now we know the Hulkster and Angle have a storied history, involving several high-profile segments and main event matches. Perhaps Angle’s secretive texts and shady dealings could be a way to bring back in the most famous name in professional wrestling to WWE.

The storyline would make sense as Hogan is a blacklisted name in the WWE so it’d be an abomination for the RAW GM to be communicating with him.