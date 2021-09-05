5 Possible reasons for Sasha Banks' absence from WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks hasn't appeared on WWE TV for several weeks now and interestingly the company is yet to give any kind of update regarding her whereabouts.

Banks was last seen in the buildup to her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, a match that she no-showed and was then replaced by Becky Lynch.

Recent reports have suggested that Banks couldn't be cleared by WWE to compete at SummerSlam and is still sidelined for the same reason.

These reports are yet to be confirmed, but the lack of information regarding Banks' WWE status has led to lots of speculation. Here are just five potential reasons why the former Women's Champion has been absent over the past few weeks.

#5. Sasha Banks is currently struggling with some kind of illness or injury that is keeping her away from WWE

WWE sources indicated this mornin to Fightful that Sasha Banks wasn't cleared to compete last night, but they're hopeful she will be back soon. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 22, 2021

Sasha Banks is one of WWE's biggest stars and only recently made her return to WWE to replace Bayley in her feud with Bianca Belair last month.

Banks was set to finally be handed her rematch following her SmackDown Women's Championship loss at WrestleMania before her match was scrapped. WWE continued to advertise the match up until the last minute and reports suggest that Banks wasn't backstage at SummerSlam.

Ahead of SummerSlam, Banks missed a number of scheduled live events and an episode of SmackDown, which means that the most likely scenario is that Banks has suffered an injury.

The former Women's Champion has missed long periods of action following injuries in the past, but it appears if this is an injury WWE is remaining tight-lipped about it.

There is also the possibility that Banks has been another star who has tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who has had the virus.

Keith Lee was in this position earlier this year and WWE kept the reason for his absence a secret, which led to the star releasing a tell-all video that informed the WWE Universe about the reasons for his absence.

Hopefully, this isn't the case and Banks is able to make her return to the company as quickly as physically possible so she can cash in her rematch claim for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

