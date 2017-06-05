5 possible reasons why Bayley got squashed at Extreme Rules

Could Bayley's devastating loss lead to something big for the former Champion?

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones 05 Jun 2017

Bliss obliterated Bayley at Sunday’s Extreme Rules

Last night’s Extreme Rules saw Bayley invoke her rematch clause for the Raw Women’s Championship in a ‘Kendo stick-on-a-pole match’ against Alexa Bliss.

Bliss ultimately retains her championship, however, the main talking point was how easily she overcame Bayley. The match lasted around five minutes and many fans are calling it a ‘squash’ match.

But why did WWE decide to have Bayley lose so emphatically? Do they have a plan for her coming out of this devastating loss?

Maybe they do; here are 5 possible reasons why Bayley was squashed at Extreme Rules.

#1 It ends her feud with Alexa Bliss definitively

Bliss emphatically overcame Bayley to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

While many things are up in the air after this surprising turn of events, one thing that seems fairly certain is that the Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss feud is over.

After all, this was Bayley’s rematch after losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Bliss at Payback and she lost clean. The former champion doesn’t exactly have a right to demand another shot at the title after this defeat and you’d imagine that she will now go to the back of the line.

Perhaps this was all WWE intended to do with this match, Bliss looked strong and will likely go onto a new feud for the ‘Great Balls of Fire’ pay-per-view, while Bayley will look to bounce back from this defeat.