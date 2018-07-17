5 possible repercussions from Extreme Rules

Randy Orton made his return at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules went down live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvanian and it was a show not without talking points.

The stacked card featuring 12 matches (2 on the pre-show) from both brands Raw and SmackDown Live left a lot of unanswered questions.

Randy Orton made an apparent heel turn upon his return, Kurt Angles issued Brock Lesnar and ultimatum, Ronda Rousey's returned and Lashley defeated Roman Reigns. All of these incidents could have significance leading up to SummerSlam in August.

Many have speculated in recent weeks that Lesnar could be forced to relinquish his Universal championship and Kurt Angle made it known at Extreme Rules that he could be forced to vacate the title if he did not appear on WWE television soon. This leaves a big question mark over the status of the Universal championship.

Ronda Rousey appeared at Extreme Rules despite her 30-day suspension. Rousey bought a ticket to sit at ringside and ended up interfering in the Raw women's championship bout between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. Could this spell problems for Rousey or could Raw General Manager Kurt Angle be lenient with her?

Randy Orton also made his return on Extreme Rules confronting the new United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura before attacking Jeff Hardy. Could this signal a heel turn for Randy Orton or is he simply playing mind games with The King of Strong Style?

#1 Deleters of Worlds to split

The Deleters of Worlds were defeated by the B-team at Extreme Rules

Raw tag team champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt lost their tag team championships at Extreme Rules to the B-Team Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Many would certainly have seen the result of this match as somewhat of a shock and it could spell the end for the Deleters of Worlds.

Matt and Bray haven't had the most auspicious of runs as a tag team despite their spell as tag team champions and many have predicted them to split in the next couple of months.

Hardy and Wyatt have previously feuded, most notably, in their Ultimate Deletion several months ago on Raw. They could have the potential to renew their rivalry should they split having lost their tag team championships at Extreme Rules.

Turning Bray heel and having him turn on Matt would perhaps be the preferred option for WWE, as Bray excelled far more in his role as the manipulative villain. Putting Matt and Bray in singles runs is the best long-term for both and a split would benefit both men.