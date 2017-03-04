5 Possible roles for Luke Harper at Wrestlemania

Luke Harper has been in the spotlight in recent weeks, but what will he be doing at Wrestlemania?

Could Luke Harper be the breakout superstar at this year’s Wrestlemania?

The last month or so has arguably seen the spotlight on Luke Harper more so than at any other point in his WWE career thus far, but after his loss to AJ Styles on this week’s SmackDown Live, his immediate future is unclear.

In failing to beat AJ this past Tuesday, Harper lost his chance to challenge his former master, Bray Wyatt, for his WWE World Championship at Wrestlemania. So what is next for the ‘Backwoods Brawler’?

After impressing in high-profile matches in recent weeks, it would certainly seem like a waste if WWE does not capitalise on his momentum and place him in a significant role at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ on April 2nd.

However, most of WWE’s top stars appear to already have concrete plans for Wrestlemania so there are not many options left for Harper.

But, with that being said, here are 5 possible roles for Luke Harper at Wrestlemania 33…

#1 vs. Shane McMahon

Could Harper’s misplaced kick be the start of something more?

If this past SmackDown Live is anything to go by, a match between Luke Harper and Shane McMahon could be on the cards, with either Shane being angry at Harper for his accidental kick to him at ringside, or Harper accusing Shane of being a distraction during his match and blaming him for his defeat.

A match for Shane has been heavily rumoured for the past few months with AJ Styles expected to be his opponent, but after Styles put himself in contention for a WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania, that bout could be off the cards.

Personally, I could take or leave a Shane O’Mac match at Mania, but he and Luke Harper could match up well. Harper’s brawling style would compliment Shane’s daredevil antics and a fight between the two could be fun to watch, particularly if it’s given a no-disqualification stipulation.