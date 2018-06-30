Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 possible shocking betrayals in the making

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.07K   //    30 Jun 2018, 19:19 IST

It's ab
Things are about to get 'broken'

As much as WWE loves to align random superstars into multiple storylines, an unforgiving betrayal always remains on the back of the line.

Judging by the history of such alignments, there's no doubt that something that begins with such momentum in the WWE ends up with superstars attacking each other.

While many real friendships are working very well on television, there are others that are on the verge of getting broken down.

So, without any further ado, let's dive deep and predict 5 possible shocking betrayals which could happen soon.

#1 Natalya turning on Ronda Rousey

This is
This is destined to happen

As surprising as this alignment was, one wonders how far the company will go with the ongoing friendship between Ronda Rousey and Natalya.

While there is potential in this feud, the company hasn't provided anything meaningful as of late for the crowd to get invested.

Since the Rowdy One has taken the company by storm, her suspension could be the inception of something far more compelling.

Considering Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss is likely to be the next feud, a shocking intervention from Natalya seems a genuine possibility.

Screwing her best friend could make for some interesting feud between the two superstars. While Natalya can work incredibly well as a heel, she could take Ronda Rousey to a career-defining feud in the squared circle.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose WWE Network
Top 5 Heel Turns In WWE History
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The 5 most entertaining factions in the history of WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Things you missed on Monday Night Raw – June 25th, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE results: the 10 biggest winners and losers in the...
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars who should win Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Times the WWE Universe Rejected Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 feuds the WWE Universe is eager to see
RELATED STORY
10 Best Heel Turns In WWE History
RELATED STORY
5 greatest rivals of Dean Ambrose in WWE 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us