5 possible shocking betrayals in the making

Abid Khan 5.07K // 30 Jun 2018, 19:19 IST

Things are about to get 'broken'

As much as WWE loves to align random superstars into multiple storylines, an unforgiving betrayal always remains on the back of the line.

Judging by the history of such alignments, there's no doubt that something that begins with such momentum in the WWE ends up with superstars attacking each other.

While many real friendships are working very well on television, there are others that are on the verge of getting broken down.

So, without any further ado, let's dive deep and predict 5 possible shocking betrayals which could happen soon.

#1 Natalya turning on Ronda Rousey

This is destined to happen

As surprising as this alignment was, one wonders how far the company will go with the ongoing friendship between Ronda Rousey and Natalya.

While there is potential in this feud, the company hasn't provided anything meaningful as of late for the crowd to get invested.

Since the Rowdy One has taken the company by storm, her suspension could be the inception of something far more compelling.

Considering Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss is likely to be the next feud, a shocking intervention from Natalya seems a genuine possibility.

Screwing her best friend could make for some interesting feud between the two superstars. While Natalya can work incredibly well as a heel, she could take Ronda Rousey to a career-defining feud in the squared circle.