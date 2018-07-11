5 Possible shocks that could happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Paul Heyman is Brock Lesnar's advocate, while Paige is the current SmackDown Live GM

The 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Eleven matches have been confirmed for the event, including AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship), The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (SmackDown Tag Team Championships), Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship) and Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley.

Elsewhere on the card, both women’s divisions will be represented with Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women’s Championship) and Carmella vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women’s Championship) scheduled for the show, while Jeff Hardy will face Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Championship) and The B-Team will challenge The Deleters of Worlds (Raw Tag Team Championships).

In the other non-title matches, Baron Corbin will go one-on-one with Finn Balor and Braun Strowman will meet Kevin Owens in a steel cage match, while The New Day and SAnitY will battle it out in a tables match on the kickoff show.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at five possible shocks that WWE could produce at Sunday’s event.

#5 Brock Lesnar makes an appearance

Brock Lesnar rarely appears on PPV

Brock Lesnar has held the Universal Championship ever since he defeated Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania 33. However, much to the frustration of the WWE Universe, he has only defended it on six occasions, most recently against Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

With a return to UFC all but confirmed for 2019, it looks like “The Beast” will lose his title at some point before the end of the year, possibly against the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley, which is essentially a Universal Championship #1 contender match, at SummerSlam.

Instead of the usual promo segments we see on Raw with Lesnar and Paul Heyman, it would be nice to see the Universal champ make a rare PPV appearance alongside his advocate by showing up unannounced at Extreme Rules to whet the appetite for his inevitable SummerSlam title match.

Would that be asking too much? Are we setting our expectations too high? Probably, but we’re holding out for surprises this Sunday and an appearance from Lesnar would certainly be a surprise.