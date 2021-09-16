5 possible stipulations for Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE announced that Finn Balor would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules later this month.

A few weeks ago, with the help of cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, Reigns defeated Balor to retain the Universal Title on SmackDown. Last week, WWE raised the stakes for the Universal title match during Super SmackDown.

Towards the end, Finn Balor emerged as "The Demon King" for the first time in over two and a half years, revealing that his supernatural alter-ego will be the one to challenge The Tribal Chief at Extreme Rules.

The upcoming pay-per-view is often billed as "the night that WWE goes extreme," with most matches incorporating some "extreme" stipulation. WWE is yet to announce a stipulation for Reigns and Balor's Universal Championship match, but there will likely be one.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five possible stipulations for Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules.

#5 WWE extreme rules match

The Extreme Rules match is the namesake of the event. There have been five main events with the 'extreme rules' stipulation since the event debuted in 2009.

In WWE, an extreme rules match means that there will be no count-outs or disqualifications. However, to win the match, one must pin or submit your opponent inside the ring.

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Finn Balor will likely be the pay-per-view's main event. WWE might follow history and make the match an extreme rules match.

