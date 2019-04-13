5 possible surprises we could see during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup

This will be exciting.

Now that WrestleMania weekend is in the books, it is time to look ahead at the year that will be. The Superstar Shakeup keeps interest at a high, as the fans will be intrigued to find out which superstars move across brands. There will be many surprises in store for us, much like the last few years. Moves between the Red and Blue brands were big successes for some, but it did not work out for everybody.

With the improved creative direction that WWE has taken in 2019, there is a renewed sense of optimism that the Superstar Shakeup will balance out the rosters of Raw and Smackdown. Last year, Smackdown got the better end as a world champion-less Raw had to deal with a barrage of midcard talent. Hopefully, there are enough moves and moments that would lead to the excitement of the year in front of us.

Here are five possible surprises that could happen on next week's Raw and Smackdown.

#5 AJ Styles leaves the house he built

AJ has been on Smackdown Live since day one.

Ever since WWE brought back the brand split in 2016, one of the constants on Smackdown Live was AJ Styles. He was the first wrestler to win the WWE Championship after the Blue brand went live and held it with pride. Styles was the driving force behind Smackdown's incredible year. He has become a mainstay on the show. Whether it was in a program with Shane McMahon, a United States title run, or a year-long WWE Championship reign, the Phenomenal One always had a big part to play on Smackdown.

He has done everything on the brand and maybe a change in scenery could freshen him up. Styles was first expected to move to Raw in 2017, but WWE decided to shift Bray Wyatt instead. Last year, he was last in the middle of his year-long reign as WWE Champion. This time, AJ Styles has a blank slate in his future. And there are some tasty matchups waiting for him on Raw. He hasn't faced Roman Reigns in singles action since their killer Extreme Rules match in 2016. A Universal title match with Seth Rollins is also a must for Styles. This seems like the right time for him to leave the house that he built.

