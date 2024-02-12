5 possible surprises for WWE RAW - The Rock & Roman Reigns to confront top names, top star to be pinned for first-time?

WWE has had a busy and controversial few weeks. Even ignoring the controversy behind the scenes, there was a lot of drama on-screen thanks to The Rock returning and seemingly stealing Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot.

This led to fans vocalizing their displeasure, showing serious frustration with the move and the company's direction. Whether it was part of the plan or a pivot, the promotion changed course at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event and now the fans are right back on board and ready to see what comes next.

Monday Night RAW tonight is the next big show for the company. A handful of major matches have been announced, as have some Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches. Beyond straight up matches, however, not much has been confirmed for the show.

Given that we are on the Road to WrestleMania, Triple H and the company officials may wish to keep fans engaged with big surprises. This article will look at a handful of shockers that could go down on RAW tonight.

Below are five possible surprises for WWE RAW.

#5. Damian Priest could cash in the Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest at Money in the Bank 2023

Damian Priest is just biding his time. The WWE star is part of The Judgment Day, he's one half of the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and perhaps most importantly, he's Senor Money in the Bank.

The Archer of Infamy won the prized briefcase at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event last summer. In the months since then, he has teased cashing in numerous times, even attempting to do so at various points, but he's ultimately been unsuccessful.

That could change come Monday Night RAW, however. Priest could potentially cash in on Seth Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Championship. Doing so would allow Seth more time to recover or work with Roman Reigns and The Rock without a title around his waist.

#4. CM Punk could confront Cody Rhodes about getting slapped

Expand Tweet

The WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event was quite the show last week. The event, which was seemingly going to hype up The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, took a turn when Cody Rhodes revealed he was choosing The Rock for a match at WrestleMania.

From there, the WWE Universe was shocked. Cody mentioned that Roman Reigns' elders would be ashamed of him. This then led to The Rock snapping and slapping Rhodes, uniting with Roman. Triple H and the General Managers pulled everybody apart before things could get out of hand.

In post-show discussions, CM Punk mentioned how Cody should've punched The Rock for that. To emphasize that point and to motivate Cody, the injured Punk could appear on Monday Night RAW and hype Rhodes up. He could scold Rhodes for not hitting The Rock back while also motivating him to get his revenge.

#3. Jey Uso could be the first man to pin Gunther on WWE's main roster

Expand Tweet

A big-time six-man tag team match is scheduled for WWE Monday Night RAW. The team of Imperium will battle The New Day and Jey Uso. The New Day is comprised of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and Gunther make up Imperium.

This feud has been building for a while. The New Day have had a lot of issues with Imperium. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is looking to challenge and dethrone the seemingly unstoppable Gunther. The Ring General is undefeated on WWE's main roster and has the Intercontinental Championship.

In a big surprise, there's a chance that Jey Uso will win the match by pinning Gunther. He was the first man to pin Roman Reigns in years in a tag team match last year. Jey could replicate the impressive feat with Gunther.

#2. Ivar could shockingly defeat LA Knight

LA Knight on SmackDown

WWE Monday Night RAW will host a handful of Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches. Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark will clash for a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, four men will look to earn two spots in the men's version of the bout.

Bobby Lashley from Friday Night SmackDown will take on RAW's Big Bronson Reed. Meanwhile, the red brand's Ivar will take on the blue brand's LA Knight. Both matches are an interesting clash of styles and the WWE Universe has a lot to look forward to.

One bout may have a surprise ending, however. While almost everybody expects LA Knight to win and move on, the company could swerve fans by Ivar going over The Megastar instead. A Doomsault would spell the end for Knight and show the company is behind the powerful Viking Raider.

#1. The Rock and Roman Reigns could show up to confront Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

As noted, WWE held the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event this past Thursday. At the big show, Cody Rhodes revealed he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and even got into it with The Rock.

Seth Rollins was also on stage for all of the antics and in the end, both Cody and Seth were seemingly on the same side despite their history. The company then released a special teaser trailer which also saw the two foes united.

The Rock and Roman Reigns could shock everybody by appearing on Monday Night RAW to confront Cody, Seth, or both men. This could even lead to a brutal beatdown to send a message to the pair that they don't belong.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE