WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - IMPACT Champion confronts Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar confronted by unexpected name

Let's go all-out this week with WWE SmackDown predictions, ladies and gentlemen. The possibilities are limitless with the 2022 Royal Rumble on the horizon and the metaphorical forbidden door being opened.

Of course, there's a big chance that none of these predictions may indeed transpire. There's a big chance that something you may suggest in the comments could come true. So here's an invitation to put your creative hats on, unleash the booker in you, and share your thoughts in the comments.

So, without further ado, here are five WWE SmackDown surprises that may be on the cards. Even if they're not, what's the harm in thinking of the best-case scenarios, right?

#5 Could WWE SmackDown be graced by the arrival of the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion?

Booker T says Moose should get a chance to face Roman Reigns

The forbidden door has truly opened with Moose being very vocal about facing Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion. Fans have also been optimistic about such an encounter because who doesn't want dream matches of this nature? Imagine how good a potential match between Josh Alexander and Bron Breakker or Deonna Purrazzo against Bianca Belair could potentially be!

Imagine Moose appearing on WWE SmackDown this week to assault Roman Reigns from the back to set up a match between now and The Royal Rumble. It sets up a dream match that fans couldn't have even imagined a week or so ago. In terms of skill, we all know that Moose can hang with Roman Reigns in the ring, and the match quality would potentially be excellent.

WWE benefits from getting extra talent on an already-depleted roster in this situation. IMPACT Wrestling benefits from getting the star power of Roman Reigns, arguably the biggest name in the pro wrestling landscape at the moment.

