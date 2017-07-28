5 possible Wrestlemania 34 opponents for Finn Balor

Who should The Demon King face on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

28 Jul 2017

Finn Balor could have a marquee match at WrestleMania 34

You have to feel for Finn Balor. Nearly one year on from his epic WWE pay per view debut at WWE Summerslam 2016 where he won the WWE Universal Championship, he's now been relegated to a support role at best. And, that's only recently. For months after his return from injury, he was deprived of a proper storyline.

Now, that he is finally getting some love from WWE Creative with a feud against Bray Wyatt, we might finally start seeing the Irishman return to the heights of last year. And, it's just as well because there will be one wrong he will be looking to put right in 2018 - having a match at Wrestlemania 34.

The circumstances were terrible for Finn in 2017 when he found himself without a proper opponent to feud against in the build up to Wrestlemania 33 and that eventually led to him not having a match on the card at all. It was a bitter pill to swallow, and he'll be hoping for an amazing match this time around in order to put things right.

So, who on the WWE roster can give him that amazing match? Well, that's what we're here for. So, without any further ado, here are 5 possible Wrestlemania 34 opponents for Finn Balor:

#5 Roman Reigns

A deceptively great rivalry

On his first night on Monday Night Raw after the 2016 Brand Split, Finn Balor defeated Roman Reigns en route to earning a WWE Universal Championship opportunity at WWE Summerslam 2016 against Seth Rollins. In 2017, Roman Reigns defeated Finn Balor in the lead up to the Fatal Five-way Elimination Extreme Rules match.

And, those are the only two matches the men have had against each other. What they managed to prove in these two bouts is that they are very well equipped to have great matches and have great chemistry in the ring.

They also haven't faced off against each other all that often so that keeps the storyline fresh for fans. This match up has everything you need to make it an explosive affair. And, considering Vince McMahon's love for having Roman headline the Showcase of the Immortals, Wrestlemania 34 might as well be with someone deserving like Finn Balor.