5 Possible WWE feuds for Ronda Rousey when she returns

Ronda Rousey as RAW Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey made a big impression during her first run with the WWE. Debuting at the 2018 Royal Rumble, "Rowdy" feuded with the likes of Stephanie McMahon, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch, leading to her winning the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

The former UFC Champion’s transition to the wrestling ring was seamless, and she earned praise from critics and fans for her wrestling skills, despite only being in the business for a few years, making the switch from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Unfortunately, Rousey decided to take a break from wrestling with her last WWE match being at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, where she made history by competing in the first-ever all-women main event of WrestleMania, along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She did take the loss in the match to Becky Lynch, losing the RAW Women’s Championship in the process.

Since then, Rousey has taken time off to pursue an acting career. She is part of the main cast of Total Divas, along with other female WWE Superstars, and also has a recurring role in the TV show, 9-1-1, where she plays the character Lena Bosko.

Triple H, the COO of the WWE, has announced in an interview with TMZ Sports that Rousey will come back to the WWE soon, although no time table is currently in place. His exact words to the situation were “she will be back at some point.”

There was some speculation that Rousey could return during the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX but that did not happen. Others have speculated that "Rowdy" could return as early as the 2020 Royal Rumble, specifically during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, as a surprise entrant. Either way, we can expect to see her back sooner rather than later.

On that note, here are five possible Superstars Ronda Rousey can feud with when she does return to WWE:

#1 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has risen to the top of female professional wrestling in the last year. Nicknamed “The Man” and being the current RAW Women’s Champion, Lynch is one of the most popular WWE Superstars, male or female, in professional wrestling today, getting the biggest cheers from the crowds.

The Man seems to be the perfect opponent for a returning Rousey and will be seen as must-see TV. On top of that, Lynch and Rousey have history together, having feuded in the past, leading up to WrestleMania 35, with Becky being the only person to defeat Ronda in her WWE career in singles competition, pinning her to become a double champion at that WrestleMania.

A continuation of their prior feud seems like a certainty, considering they are two of the biggest stars in the business today and a one-on-one match between the two is something the fans have wanted but haven’t witnessed yet.

