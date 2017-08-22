5 potential and anticipated feuds for Tye Dillinger on Smackdown Live

Here are five potential and anticipated feuds for Tye Dillinger on Smackdown Live.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 23:53 IST

Since arriving on Smackdown Live, Dillinger hasn't had a meaningful feud; who could he truly be tested to face off against?

He is the Perfect Ten. However, since his arrival on Smackdown Live, Tye Dillinger hasn't been used perfectly… or regularly, outside the feud with Aiden English. Dillinger is capable of having very effective and meaningful matches.

For instance, he had feuds, which included quality matches, with Eric Young and Bobby Roode during his time in NXT.

In NXT, Dillinger showed that he can draw emotion from the crowd. Fans were cheering him before, during and after his matches. It didn't matter what the result was, fans wanted to see him succeed.

After his losses to Bobby Roode and Eric Young, fans celebrated his effort by giving him a standing ovation. We feel that the Perfect Ten deserves to be used in a greater capacity, to become a character that fans stand behind succeed and want to succeed on the brand.

Our selections certainly would heighten his exposure, and demonstrate that officials have the same faith in him that fans already have. Here are five potential and anticipated feuds for Tye Dillinger on Smackdown Live.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

As a former World and Intercontinental champion, Ziggler could pose to be a true test for Dillinger

Ziggler is known for having great matches and telling incredible stories inside the ring. Despite being absent from television recently, fans will recall how personal and meaningful his feud with The Miz was last year, as those two men went back and forth in a struggle to determine who would be the Intercontinental champion.

Since his heel turn, Ziggler has been used sporadically, and so he would benefit from having a solid feud with someone that the ‘old’ Dolph Ziggler could relate too.

This is where Tye Dillinger comes into the picture; Dillinger’s appeal isn’t simply his catch phrase, but his belief that you can be the best, you just should believe it. This was the same kind of self-confidence led fans to gravitate towards Ziggler as a face.

If there was ever someone that was deserving of accolades for what he has achieved in the ring, it is certainly Dolph Ziggler. A feud between these two would be a step in the right direction for them.