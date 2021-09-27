5 potential challengers for U.S. Champion Damian Priest after Extreme Rules

Damian Priest performed a stellar performance, conquering all odds to retain his United States Championship at Extreme Rules. The triple threat match was certainly entertaining, with all three men giving it their very best to be anointed champion.

After going back and forth in this riveting contest, The Archer of Infamy secured the win by pinning the Celtic Warrior. The latter was caught suddenly with his back turned after nailing Jeff Hardy with the Brogue Kick.

Priest embraced Hardy post the match as the WWE Universe erupted with joy, much to the dismay of an irate Sheamus.

While Damian Priest did well to win at Extreme Rules, he is still a marked man with more superstars waiting in the wings. With the WWE draft around the corner, The Archer Of Infamy will have competition from both RAW and SmackDown.

This article looks at five potential challengers for U.S. Champion Damian Priest as he marches on from Extreme Rules with his head held high.

#5 Karrion Kross vs Damian Priest

Having moved from NXT to Monday Night RAW, Karrion Kross has made quite the impression. The former two-time NXT Champion made Jeff Hardy tap out to the Kross Jacket on the August 9 episode of RAW.

He also decimated John Morrison on the September 6 episode of RAW, with the same submission move, thereby establishing himself as a destructive force.

Kross could now look to challenge his former NXT rival Damian Priest for the United States Championship. He has already beaten the latter on NXT: New Year's Evil earlier this year.

The contest will be pretty intriguing, pinning a rising heel against an already established babyface on Monday Night RAW.

Edited by Angana Roy