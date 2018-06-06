5 Potential challengers for the NXT Championship

He defeated Adrade 'Cien' Almas at NXT Takover: New Orleans but who will defeat Aleister Black?

The current NXT Champion

At NXT Takeover: New Orleans Aleister Black would defeat Velveteen Dream to become NXT Champion. Their match was excellent and paved the way for Andrade 'Cien' Almas to debut on SmackDown Live. With NXT PPV's upcoming Black will compete against Lars Sullivan. However, the number one contender's spot is always up for grabs.

In previous years there have been fantastic championship matches. Fans have witnessed the crowing of a brand new United Kingdom Champion and North American Champion. However, the ultimate prize in NXT is the NXT Championship. Therefore, with Black set with an opponent at NXT Takeover: Chicago, who will be waiting?

Overall, the NXT brand has an immense selection of worthy opponents. Those who could submit their opponent and those who would devastate their opponent. Nevertheless, whoever awaits the NXT Champion they will be the best on the roster.

Here are 5 challengers for the NXT Championship.

# 5. Richochet

Ricochet has a bright future in WWE

Ricochet debuted in WWE this year, and his arrival has been epic. His dominance on the independent circuit provided an opportunity to carve his success. He is primarily known for his time in; Chikkaara, Evolve, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and Lucha Underground.

During his tenure, Ricochet has wowed fans with his aerial ability, see video below. This ability led him to win the Best of the Super Juniors Singles and Tag team competition in Japan. Moreover, he has been a multi-time champion. His wrestling style is unique and fast-paced. He could ply his trade anywhere.

In 2018 Ricochet earned his second Five-Star match rating when he performed at NXT Takeover: New Orleans. His performance in the North American championship ladder match was immense. Moreover, it cemented his credibility. With Ricochet facing Aleister Black both wrestlers would benefit. It would elevate them the standards of the main roster.

Could it happen?