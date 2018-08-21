Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 potential NXT debuts on tonight's Raw and tomorrow's Smackdown

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
9.20K   //    21 Aug 2018, 04:41 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2015
WWE SummerSlam

With Summerslam now behind us, we can look forward to what the future holds. New champions have been crowned particularly in the Raw brand as all the top 3 titles switched hands.

As every Summerslam is followed up with exciting new debuts, we can expect the same tomorrow on Raw and day after tomorrow on Smackdown Live. So without further ado, let us take a look at the 5 best possible NXT call-ups who might make their debut this week.

#5 Lars Sullivan

Lars Sull
Lars Sullivan

Among all the superstars on this list, Sullivan is the most likely to debut on the main roster this week. He played no part in TakeOver a couple days ago and is unlikely to be involved in NXT's main event scene again. His last PPV appearance was a loss to Aleister Black at TakeOver Chicago II where an unfortunate botch laid a black mark on a good match.

Sullivan has been described as the Braun Strowman of NXT. But at this given time, it will be unwise of throwing a newcomer into the hands of Braun Strowman. Strowman is primed to be the next Universal Champion and it will not make sense for either him or the debuting Sullivan losing a feud. So, Smackdown is the likelier choice. We would love to see Sullivan and Samoa Joe have a real hard-hitting match or even Shinsuke Nakamura and Sullivan just batter each other.

Wherever he ends up, with the correct booking WWE can turn him into a valuable asset who will always have a great presence no matter what. He has the size and the skill in the ring to make it. Maybe a mouthpiece is required but they can just make him talk less.

1 / 5 NEXT
