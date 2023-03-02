5 potential directions for Randy Orton if he returns to WWE at WrestleMania 39 

Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos after interference from Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief made his presence felt during the bout to cost RK-Bro their RAW Tag Team Championship. Following their loss, Orton and Riddle were brutally attacked by The Blooldine. The Apex Predator sustained a back injury during the post-match assault and has been off WWE TV ever since.

However, a recent report has suggested that Orton's WWE return could be on the cards sooner rather than later as he is seemingly preparing for the same. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the odds of The Viper making a surprise return to the company at WrestleMania 39 can't be ruled out.

The following list will look at five potential directions for Orton if he makes his return to WWE at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#5. An impromptu match against The Miz

On the previous episode of RAW, The Miz announced himself as the host of WrestleMania 39. Hosting the biggest WWE event of the year would indeed be a feather in the cap for the A-Lister.

However, this may not turn out too well for the former WWE Champion if the company decides to have Randy Orton return to play spoilsport. The creative team could have The Apex Predator interrupt The Miz leading to an impromptu match.

Orton could then make easy work of the Grand Slam Champion before taking over the proceedings at The Show of Shows.

#4. Randy Orton joins forces with Rey Mysterio

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Randy Orton called Rey Mysterio later that night and said “Why didn’t you do it?” Randy Orton called Rey Mysterio later that night and said “Why didn’t you do it?” https://t.co/jrbRpkSIIK

Rey Mysterio is currently involved in an angle with his son Dominik, and the duo could lock horns with each other at WrestleMania 39. However, this match could also turn into a tag team contest.

Given Damian Priest is the only Judgment Day member with no major angle currently involving him. The creative team could pair him up with Dominik for a tag match against Rey and a mystery partner of his choice at WrestleMania Hollywood.

WWE could then reveal Orton as Rey's partner at the event, much to the delight of the live audience. The Viper could return and join forces with The Luchador to take on The Judgment Day.

#3. The Viper lays waste to Brock Lesnar

𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐉𝐈𝐓𝐎🇲🇫🇲🇦 @MATTJITO Randy Orton qui effectue un RKO venu de nulle part sur Brock Lesnar c'était magistrale Randy Orton qui effectue un RKO venu de nulle part sur Brock Lesnar c'était magistrale 🔥 https://t.co/1CKGD13jD7

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to lock horns with Omos on The Show of Shows. While The Beast is likely to make easy work of The Nigerian Giant, this could become bigger if WWE decides to add Randy Orton to the scene.

The Viper and The Beast had a fierce rivalry in the summer of 2016. However, given the controversial end to their match at SummerSlam 2016, it's safe to say that the duo has some unfinished business between them. Hence, WWE reigniting this rivalry would make total sense.

Randy Orton could return and lay waste to Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE revisiting this blockbuster feud would indeed be best for the business.

#2. The Apex Predator exacts revenge on Roman Reigns

As mentioned earlier, on May 20, 2022, Roman Reigns made his presence felt during the tag title unification match to cost Randy Orton and Matt Riddle their RAW Tag Team Championship. Following that, he joined forces with The Usos to decimate RK-Bro.

Given how things unfolded, things are far from over between The Tribal Chief and The Apex Predator. Hence, Randy Orton could return to WWE at WrestleMania 39 to exact revenge on Roman Reigns.

The Viper could interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania to cost Roman Reigns his world titles.

#1. Randy Orton interrupts Cody Rhodes' celebration

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Randy Orton says that Cody Rhodes kept him safe Randy Orton says that Cody Rhodes kept him safe 💯 https://t.co/8IAlBj1uD6

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on The Show of Shows. The American Nightmare looks likely to dethrone The Tribal Chief at the event. However, Rhodes could come face-to-face with his next challenger on the same night.

If you aren't aware, Cody was Orton's disciple in The Legacy during the initial stages of his career. The duo then went on to become bitter rivals. The creative team could use their history to weave an interesting storyline.

The company could have The Viper make his blockbuster return and interrupt The American Nightmare's celebrations at WrestleMania. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud between the pair.

Should Randy Orton feud with Cody Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

