As the main event came to a close, Sami Zayn was faced with a horrifying choice. He was able to continue the brutal attack on the defenseless Kevin Owens and finally gain acceptance in the Bloodline he has so desperately wanted for months. Or he could do the right thing and save his long-time friend. It was quite the reaction from the crowd when Sami made his choice and hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair in the back.

After the brutal beatdown that Sami took from most of the Bloodline after that chair shot, the question becomes, what is next? Sami Zayn is arguably the biggest babyface in WWE right now. The fans seem to be invested in what comes next for Zayn. He has a lot of great storyline options going forward.

So, let us take a look at a list of potential directions for Sami Zayn following Royal Rumble 2023:

#5. Win the Elimination Chamber

The next Premium Live Event is in Montreal on February 18th. It is Sami Zayn’s hometown. The reaction he will get from that crowd will be the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.

We know there will be an Elimination Chamber match on the February card. And while Cody Rhodes has earned a future title shot, there is nothing preventing the WWE from having separate world title matches at WrestleMania. Could you imagine the reaction if Zayn won an Elimination Chamber match in front of the Montreal crowd with the highest of possible stakes? It could be a special moment for sure.

#4. Sami Zayn works with Jey Uso

The relationship between Sami and Jey has been one of the best parts of the Bloodline storyline.

Jey Uso has certainly been the hidden gem of this entire Bloodline storyline. He started with a clear disdain for the Honorary Uce. But as Zayn showed his loyalty to the Bloodline, Jey was won over after the Survivor Series this past November. It came to a head when Jey defended Zayn at the Trial of Sami Zayn.

That is what made the events of Sunday all the more heartbreaking. Jey was clearly upset by the attack on Sami Zayn. He walked out on the Bloodline in San Antonio.

Since Jey Uso has such a newfound respect for Sami, what if he worked with Zayn? Since Jey seems disgusted with the Bloodline, it could lead to so many storyline possibilities to have the new allies work together to take down the faction. The relationship between Sami and Jey has been one of the best in the last few months. It would be great to see it continue as a partnership heading into the WrestleMania season.

#3. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens form a tag team

Sami and Kevin have been through a lot over the years. Can they work together again?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ friendship has been a part of their journeys during their many years together in WWE. Whether they are fighting or working together, they have had many classic moments in professional wrestling as a duo. What happened after the shocking events of the Royal Rumble?

Kevin said he wanted nothing more to do with Sami. But after the physical beating Zayn took to help Owens, it seems likely they will reconcile once again. And the possibility of working together to win the tag team title from the Usos? That could make for an emotional moment at WrestleMania.

#2. Sami Zayn feuds with Jey Uso

While it might be possible that Jey Uso will side with Zayn after the events of Saturday night, it seems more likely that it will be the beginning of an emotional and personal feud. While Jimmy Uso and Solo Sioka had no issue dispatching Zayn, Jey was truly devastated.

He might have felt truly betrayed by Zayn. He placed his trust in him and saw that trust evaporate in San Antonio. A hurt person is a dangerous one. A feud between an angry Jey Uso and Sami Zayn could be truly personal. Both have shown the skills to make it a great series of matches. Will we get to see it in the months to come?

#1 Sami Zayn challenges Roman Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

This is clearly the match that WWE is clamoring for most of all. For months, Sami had been trying to gain acceptance of the Bloodline. Roman Reigns was clearly getting frustrated by the support Sami was getting from the WWE Universe. Now that Zayn has made his choice, it seems the right time to pull the trigger on Sami getting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Roman Reigns has held the World Title for over two and a half years now. You are going to need a compelling opponent to get the crowd to believe the “Tribal Chief” can possibly be dethroned. Is Reigns' one-time ally, who has gained the universal support of the WWE universe, going to be the one to end the historic reign? That could be a great moment in a truly special feud.

