5 Potential feuds for Killer Kross in NXT

Stephen Moree FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Killer Kross reported to the Performance Center this week

The hottest free agent acquisition for WWE thus far in 2020 is Killer Kross, who took the world by storm in 2018 and 2019 in Impact Wrestling and the independent scene. He was granted his release from Impact and teased working for all of the major promotions. The lucky bidder for the budding star was WWE.

Many saw the writing on the wall that he would be signed by the largest American wrestling company when his significant other, Scarlett Bourdeaux, signed with WWE in 2019. Now that he is signed, everyone is wondering when is he going to debut and who the first wrestler to feel his wrath will be.

In this article, I will be taking a look at 5 NXT Superstars that could have a feud with Killer Kross, and where these feuds could lead. Let us know your thoughts and which feuds you would like to see Kross have.

#5 Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano stands tall

Of the five that will be mentioned in this article, this feud has the potential for the most long term value, as you could also involve their signficant others, Candice LeRae and Scarlett Bordeaux. This could lead to several different matches and dynamics for the four Superstars.

On their own, the pairing of Johnny Gargano with Kross could lead to an instant match of the year contender, immediately putting Kross on the map on his biggest stage yet. Having a spectacular match, in his debut, against one of NXT's best ever, would be one heck of a way to say "hello" to the WWE Universe. It would immediately up his stock.

With WrestleMania coming closer every moment, WWE needs to start getting their feuds lined up for the biggest wrestling weekend of the year. Kross could begin his feud with Gargano as soon as next Sunday's NXT Takeover: Portland. Johnny has a match with Finn Balor, and an attack by Kross immediately afterward, whether it be while Gargano celebrates victory or is trying to recover from defeat, would be a great way for Kross to introduce himself to the WWE Universe.

1 / 5 NEXT