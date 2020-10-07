5 potential finishes for Bayley vs. Sasha Banks on the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown

The coming week in WWE is set to be one of the most intriguing in the entire calendar year, as both SmackDown and RAW will host the WWE Draft. The company has stacked Friday's episode, making it one of the biggest episodes of WWE TV in a very long time. The marquee match on the show will see Sasha Banks challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

It seemed somewhat surprising when the 'Legit Boss' challenged her former best friend to a title match on SmackDown, instead of the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. This certainly makes things interesting and unpredictable, as WWE has many directions they could feasibly go in.

This match is a big deal, off the back of nearly a year of Sasha Banks playing second fiddle to Bayley. Even when Banks became the RAW Women's Champion, Bayley still felt superior due to the length of her title reign. WWE has been very patient in their storytelling and the feud between the two former Women's Tag Team Champions has progressed nicely.

Their match on the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown is certainly not going to be the only match between Bayley and Banks, but it still promises to be a heated encounter that could be an effective plot device towards their eventual blowoff match. Here are five possible finishes for Bayley vs. Sasha Banks on the October 11th episode of SmackDown.

#5 Sasha Banks gets drafted to RAW and Bayley gets the match canceled

Interesting.



WWE dot com only says Bayley will be defending her title next week on #SmackDown, but doesn’t say anything about Sasha Banks.



Mistake? pic.twitter.com/SZQdasu1zG — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) October 3, 2020

This is unlikely, as WWE wouldn't normally advertise a match of the caliber of Bayley vs. Sasha Banks one week in advance if it wasn't happening. Also, being on separate brands did not stop Asuka from challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, this could make for a very interesting development for the feud by tying the WWE Draft into it. Sasha Banks could be the #1 pick and move to RAW, with Bayley going to WWE management and convincing them to call the match off or give her another opponent.

Advertisement

This would inevitably lead to Banks looking to go after her bitter rival at every chance. They could have a face-off at Survivor Series if the "brand warfare" concept remains. The 'Legit Boss' would eventually win the Royal Rumble Match to return to SmackDown and finally challenge Bayley for her title at WrestleMania.

It would be a great way to extend the animosity between Bayley and Sasha Banks, without having them wrestle prior to WrestleMania. That being said, WWE is much more likely to go ahead with the match on SmackDown.