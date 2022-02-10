5 Potential finishes for Charlotte Flair and Naomi's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match

Charlotte Flair last defended the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on December 17, 2021, against now-released Toni Storm. She quickly defeated the former NXT UK Women's Champion live on SmackDown.

Since then, The Queen has had to overcome Naomi in a couple of Championship Contender's matches. However, Flair has had some assistance from authoritative figure Sonya Deville, who is currently in a feud with the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Charlotte has been the SmackDown Women's Champion since October 22, when she traded the RAW Women's Title with Becky Lynch following the 2021 WWE Draft. Both champions were drafted to the opposing brand, meaning the only solution was to trade.

Overall, Flair is a 12-time women's champion in WWE (only counting her main roster title reigns) and has faced all sorts of opponents since her main roster debut in 2015.

Once again, she will put her legacy and title on the line this Friday on SmackDown. Last week, Deville granted Naomi a title match in a backstage segment, which co-official Adam Pearce confirmed.

As mentioned previously, Naomi is entangled in a rivalry with Sonya Deville, who has made the superstar's life a nightmare on the blue brand. The granting of a title match is justice for the recent times she's been facing in her Championship Contender opportunities.

That being said, let's take a look at five potential finishes for Charlotte Flair and Naomi's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match.

#5 WWE Official Sonya Deville could cost Naomi the SmackDown Women's Championship match

It is almost certain Sonya Deville will try to find a way to rob Naomi out of her championship opportunity. This could ultimately be a huge turning point in their feud.

We've seen Sonya interfere with her matches before, inserting herself as a special guest referee and even pulling her out of the ring during the Women's Royal Rumble match. She could raise the bar even more, this Friday.

What if Deville appeared during the match, dragging Naomi's friend Cameron to ringside and beating her. It would be a crucial distraction for The Glow, as it would up the ante in their feud.

The distraction could then lead to Charlotte Flair taking advantage. If that wasn't enough, Sonya could continue the beating down on the outside, forcing Naomi to turn her attention again.

Deville could raise tensions even further in the storyline without being directly involved in the match. She could ultimately cost Naomi another shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship, pulling on her heartstrings on this occasion.

